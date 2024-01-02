en English
Agriculture

Zimbabwe’s Aquaculture Sector: A Tale of Resilience Amid Fluctuations

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:11 pm EST
In a remarkable display of resilience, Zimbabwe’s aquaculture sector has weathered the storm of unpredictable fluctuations in production numbers that marked the period between 2020 and 2022. Once thriving with a 33 percent production increase from 2017 to 2020, the industry faced a stark 67 percent decline in 2021. Production plummeted from 15,425.11 tonnes to a mere 5,056.88 tonnes, a drop largely attributed to exorbitant production costs and a fragmented industry.

Recovery through Government Intervention

However, 2022 brought a silver lining as the industry rebounded with a 25 percent growth, ending the year with 6,807.01 tonnes of fish. This recovery is largely credited to government interventions, tactfully designed to bolster the sector grappling with financing challenges. Traditional agricultural loan models do not harmonize with the long-term investment nature of fish farming, adding to the industry’s tribulations.

Ambitious Goals for Aquaculture

Undeterred, the Zimbabwean government sets its sights on constructing a formidable US$1 billion fish industry by the close of 2030. As part of this ambitious blueprint, eight breeding sites and 460 fish ponds have been established, laying the groundwork for a robust aquaculture sector. The Command Fisheries Programme, launched in 2017, has also supplemented these efforts by supplying fingerlings to boost fish production in the country’s dams.

Unleashing the Potential of Dams

These dams, if harnessed to their full capacity, could provide sustenance to over 1.2 million people and yield at least 1.5 million tonnes of fish annually. Augmenting these efforts are the government’s initiatives for fish feed production training and a target to stock 1,200 dams by 2025. Such measures could potentially elevate the national fish consumption rate per capita to 13 kilogrammes.

The government’s comprehensive efforts are geared towards improving food and nutritional security, generating employment, and amplifying incomes through local fish production. Amidst the trials and tribulations, the aquaculture sector in Zimbabwe stands as a testament to the resilience and determination embodied by the nation, paving the way for a more secure and prosperous future.

Agriculture Economy Zimbabwe
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

