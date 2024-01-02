Zimbabwean Companies Turn to USD Salaries Amid Economic Volatility

In Zimbabwe, a rising trend among organizations indicates a move towards paying employees a portion of their salaries in United States dollars (USD). This move is seen as a bid to manage the escalating cost of living, and to retain and attract quality staff within the volatile economic environment. A survey of 45 organizations has shed light on this practice and the challenges it presents.

USD Salary: A Feasible Option?

Findings reveal that some companies, dependent on local sales, are able to remunerate their staff in USD, while others with a significant export-based income find this option more feasible. However, sustainability concerns emerge for companies without a stable USD income. The report suggests that it is hazardous for these organizations to formally contract USD salaries, given the unpredictable nature of the local economy.

Alternative Practices

An alternative practice recommended is to peg salaries against the USD, but to disburse payment using the local currency at the prevailing rate. This approach offers a degree of protection against the economic volatility and provides a more sustainable model for organizations.

A Holistic Approach to Employee Retention

However, the survey underscores that remunerating salaries in USD alone is not a silver bullet for maintaining low staff turnover. It suggests that factors beyond monetary compensation, such as organizational culture, play a significant role in employee retention. Therefore, a holistic approach that goes beyond just financial incentives is necessary for companies to truly retain their talent.

