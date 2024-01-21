Zimbabwe Set to Implement Measures Against Severe Currency Devaluation

Zimbabwe, a nation embroiled in a severe currency devaluation crisis, is poised to introduce measures aimed at stabilizing its plummeting local dollar, which has depreciated by 32% on the official market and over 40% on the parallel market this year.

The government's planned interventions, as reported by the state-controlled Sunday Mail, could involve significant changes to the central bank's weekly foreign-exchange auction and an increase in the availability of US dollars.

Addressing the Currency Crisis

The Zimbabwean government's approach to the currency crisis involves reforming the foreign currency auction system and enhancing the foreign currency supply in the market. This strategic move targets speculative behavior and scarcity of hard currency, both of which have been identified as key factors contributing to the local currency's decline against the United States dollar. Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube has hinted that the government will implement both fiscal and monetary policy interventions to prevent further depreciation of the local unit and to mitigate the impact on domestic inflation and price hikes.

Revamping the Foreign Exchange Auction System

Since its inception in June 2020, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe's (RBZ) foreign exchange auction system has provided over $4 billion in foreign currency to local businesses. The system was established as a price discovery mechanism for the local currency and to ensure a consistent supply of foreign currency to local companies for production. The majority of the allotments went towards the payment for raw materials, machinery, and equipment. However, with the recent depreciation of the Zimbabwean dollar, the government is considering reforming this auction system as part of its intervention strategy.

Increasing the Supply of US Dollars

The Zimbabwean dollar was reintroduced in 2019 after a decade-long absence, and the US dollar currently accounts for 80% of all economic transactions in the country. With high demand for the US dollar, the government, according to Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube, plans to increase its supply to foster currency stability. The planned interventions by the Zimbabwean government come at a critical time when the country is grappling with a currency crisis, stirring concerns due to its history of hyperinflation. The situation calls for decisive, effective, and sustainable measures to restore stability in the country's economic landscape.