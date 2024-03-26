Zimbabwe Prioritizes ICT to Propel MSME Growth and National Economic Development

Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu has underlined the crucial role of Information Communication Technology (ICT) in advancing micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) towards becoming significant contributors to Zimbabwe's economic fabric. This comes amid discussions at the Zimbabwe eTrade Readiness Assessment, facilitated by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), aiming to harness e-commerce for sustainable growth. Highlighting the potential of ICT to bridge the digital divide, Ndlovu and ICT, Postal and Courier Services Minister Tatenda Mavetera are committed to expanding high-speed internet access to foster a conducive e-commerce environment.

Enhancing MSME Capabilities Through ICT

At the heart of Ndlovu's message was the potential for ICT to revolutionize the operational capacity of MSMEs, enabling them to streamline their business processes and expand their customer base. The eTrade Readiness Assessment by UNCTAD is expected to offer actionable policy recommendations to bolster the technical and policy framework, ensuring MSMEs are not left behind in the digital transformation.

Investing in Digital Infrastructure and Skills

For Zimbabwe to fully leverage the opportunities presented by e-commerce, there is a pressing need for substantial investment in digital technologies and skills development. Such advancements are essential for enhancing connectivity, which is pivotal for both business transactions and personal interactions. Minister Ndlovu emphasized the importance of creating a trustworthy online commerce environment while protecting consumer rights in the digital realm.

Expanding High-Speed Internet Access

Recognizing connectivity as the lifeline of Zimbabwe's digital aspirations, Minister Mavetera revealed plans to significantly increase high-speed internet access across the country. With an internet penetration rate already over 70%, the goal is to make Zimbabwe competitive on the digital stage. This initiative is expected to unlock opportunities for education, commerce, and collaboration, particularly in rural areas by providing cheaper and affordable internet services.

As Zimbabwe strides towards integrating ICT into all facets of its economy, the collaborative efforts of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce and the Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services are setting a solid foundation for achieving the Vision 2030. By fostering an environment that supports MSME growth through digital innovation, Zimbabwe is poised to realize its aspiration for a prosperous and empowered upper-middle-income society.