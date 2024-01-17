Zimbabwe Grapples with $4.2 Trillion Debt Service Amid Currency Depreciation

In an unforeseen financial challenge, Zimbabwe is grappling with a staggering $4.2 trillion debt service in 2023. The bulk of this vast debt, a whopping $3.3 trillion, is domestic, largely due to maturing Treasury Bills and bonds.

Domestic Debt Predominance

Principal repayments for this domestic debt amount to $2.5 trillion with interest payments climbing to $814 billion. As part of their strategy to combat inflation and manage their monetary flow, the government has exceeded its planned target by issuing Treasury Bills worth $305.9 billion. The primary benefactors of this move have been the banking sector.

International Market Engagement

On the other hand, international market engagement has not seen the same success. This is illustrated by the disappointing performance of treasury bond issuances on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange. The lacklustre response can be attributed to minimal international interest and exorbitant guarantee fees.

External Loan Payments and Currency Depreciation

The government's external loan obligations for 2024 are projected at $868.7 billion. However, the depreciation of the Zimbabwean dollar could potentially escalate this figure. The decline of the local currency would inevitably inflate the local cost of foreign debt.

Engaging International Financial Institutions

In an attempt to unlock disbursements for ongoing projects and maintain healthy relations with international financial institutions and Paris Club creditors, the government has persisted in making payments. This strategy has resulted in a slight decrease in the total external debt, dipping from $12.8 billion in December 2022 to $12.7 billion in September 2023.

External Debt Reduction Efforts

This reduction in external debt has been brought about by a decrease in Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe liabilities and an appreciation of the US dollar against the Euro. However, this progress was somewhat offset by increased penalties. The external debt is composed of significant arrears, interest, and penalties, with bilateral debts to Paris Club members and China being major contributors.