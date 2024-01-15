Zimbabwe Forges Ahead: National Industry Development Policy to Revitalize Economy

In a major leap towards economic growth, Zimbabwe's government is diligently developing the National Industry Development Policy. As announced by the Industry and Commerce Minister, Dr Sithembiso Nyoni, during her visit to the Manhize Steel Plant in Mvuma, Midlands province, the policy's goal is to breathe new life into waning industries and introduce support programs, incentives, and strategies to boost competitiveness and sustainability.

Advertisment

Reviving the Steel Industry

The Manhize Steel Plant, a result of a staggering US$1.5 billion investment by Dinson Iron and Steel Company (Disco), stands as a testament to the government's pledge to fortify the country's iron and steel value chain. The facility, set to commence operations in April, is projected to produce 600,000 tonnes of high-quality steel products in the first phase, rising to a robust 5 million tonnes per year in the final phase. This local production will significantly reduce Zimbabwe's dependency on imports, save foreign currency, and bolster the balance of trade.

Employment and Economic Empowerment

Advertisment

The plant is expected to provide a direct employment to 3,000 workers in the initial phase, with the figure anticipated to skyrocket to over 10,000 in the fourth production phase. This surge in job opportunities will contribute to poverty reduction and economic empowerment in the region. The facility's impact will echo through the construction, infrastructure, and manufacturing sectors, instigating a multiplier effect and stimulating the economy.

Aligning with National Objectives

The adoption of energy-efficient technologies and practices at the plant aligns with Zimbabwe's ambitious goal of becoming an upper middle-income economy by 2030. The government's focus extends beyond the steel industry, aiming to foster technological advancement, skills development, and innovation through research and development collaborations between academia, industry, and the government. The ultimate objective is the creation of vibrant, sustainable, and globally competitive industrial and commercial enterprises.

Despite facing criticism due to a hike in tariffs of multiple products and services and the introduction of new taxes in the 2024 national budget, the Zimbabwean government appears steadfast in its pursuit of economic consolidation.