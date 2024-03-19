Zimbabwe Cabinet Approves Standard Bill, Aiming to Boost Exports and Tobacco Industry Growth

Zimbabwe's Cabinet has recently taken a significant step towards enhancing national standards in safety, health, and environmental protection by approving the Standard Bill. This legislative move is poised to establish the Standards Institute of Zimbabwe, a pivotal body intended to spearhead the development, publication, and promotion of voluntary standards and quality assurance within industry and commerce. Information Minister Jenfan Muswere, during the post-Cabinet briefing, outlined the Bill's potential to elevate the country's export capabilities, particularly within the consolidated African Continental Free Trade Area market.

Establishing the Standards Institute of Zimbabwe

The creation of the Standards Institute of Zimbabwe marks a transformative period for the nation's approach to standards and quality assurance. Minister Muswere emphasized the Institute's primary mandate to develop and promote voluntary standards, a move expected to uplift the quality of goods and services produced within the country. Additionally, the Bill provides for the formation of Provincial Standards Committees, which will oversee supervision, administration, and financial management functions across the provinces, further decentralizing and enhancing the standards framework.

Boosting Exports and Rural Industrialisation

The introduction of the Standards Law is anticipated to significantly benefit Zimbabwe's export sector by ensuring the quality of goods and services aligns with international benchmarks. Muswere highlighted the law's potential to support the rural industrialisation agenda through the production of competitive and quality goods and services. This initiative not only aims to strengthen Zimbabwe's position in external markets but also to catalyze economic development within the rural sectors, fostering a more inclusive economic growth model.

Expansion of the Tobacco Industry

In addition to the Standard Bill's broader implications, Minister Muswere shed light on the promising outlook of Zimbabwe's tobacco industry. With tobacco sales reaching US$897 million in 2023, up from US$650 million in 2022, the sector exhibits substantial growth potential. The government aims to increase value addition and beneficiation of tobacco, with plans to escalate the production of cut rag and cigarettes from 2% to 30% of total tobacco produced. The construction of an additional cigarette manufacturing plant, set to increase capacity by 50% in the first half of 2024, underscores the ambitious expansion efforts underway. This development is poised to not only bolster the tobacco industry but also contribute to the nation's economic diversification and resilience.

As Zimbabwe embarks on this legislative and industrial journey, the implications of the Standard Bill extend far beyond immediate economic gains. By fostering a culture of quality and excellence, Zimbabwe is positioning itself as a competitive player on the global stage, with the Standards Institute of Zimbabwe at the helm of this transformative agenda. This strategic move signals a new era of industrial and commercial prosperity for the nation, underpinned by a commitment to standards, quality, and sustainability.