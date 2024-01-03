en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Zimbabwe Braces for Imminent Surge in Cost of Living Amid Rising Exchange Rates

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:31 pm EST
Zimbabwe Braces for Imminent Surge in Cost of Living Amid Rising Exchange Rates

The economic climate in Zimbabwe teeters on the brink of a significant upheaval as predictions of rising official and parallel market exchange rates threaten to drive up the cost of living. As anticipated by the USAid-funded FewsNet report, Zimbabweans are on the precipice of confronting an intense financial burden that may reshape their day-to-day lives.

Anticipating a Spike in Grain Prices

One of the major concerns outlined in the FewsNet report is the expected surge in grain prices. This anticipated increase is attributed to a predicted El Niño-induced drought that is triggering panic-buying among Zimbabweans. As a result, it is expected that the cost of living, measured in Zimbabwean dollars, will continue to rise, exacerbated by higher exchange rates and potential US dollar price hikes for goods and services. This encompasses a broad spectrum of necessities, including production and transport costs.

A Reliance on the Informal Retail Sector

The informal retail sector is predicted to bear the brunt of this looming crisis, remaining the chief source of basic necessities for impoverished households. The reason being its relatively lower prices compared to formal retail shops. However, panic-buying is likely to cause a significant price increase for staple grains until the next harvest season, adding to the burden shouldered by this sector.

Exchange Rates and Import Duties

Current exchange rates have the Zimbabwean dollar trading at US$1: ZWL$10,900 on the parallel market and US$1: ZWL$6,104 on the official market. Further complicating the situation, the 2024 national budget has reintroduced import duties on basic commodities that were previously exempted. New tax measures, including taxes on fuel and a sugar levy, have also been announced, with Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube projecting a 3.5% economic growth for the next year, supported by these tax hikes.

In this context, the role of the informal sector as a primary source of food and non-food items for the poor becomes even more critical. As grain availability on the market decreases and farmers withhold surplus stocks, Zimbabwe’s economic landscape faces a challenging and uncertain future.

0
Business Economy Zimbabwe
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Australia's First Cashless Bakery: A Progressive Step or a Misstep?

By Geeta Pillai

Twitter's Design Flip-Flop and Declining Valuation: A Double Whammy

By Salman Akhtar

Golden Horse Minerals Limited Raises C$1.6M for Exploration Endeavors

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Yair Levy's Gemstone Vision for Miami Stalls Amid Financial Woes

By Ebenezer Mensah

South Florida's Commercial Real Estate Market Welcomes Puttery, Giorgi ...
@Business · 1 min
South Florida's Commercial Real Estate Market Welcomes Puttery, Giorgi ...
heart comment 0
Truck Operators’ Strike Disrupts Supply Chain in Jaipur

By Dil Bar Irshad

Truck Operators' Strike Disrupts Supply Chain in Jaipur
Predicted Economic Slowdown in El Paso and Las Cruces in 2024: A Look at the Implications

By BNN Correspondents

Predicted Economic Slowdown in El Paso and Las Cruces in 2024: A Look at the Implications
David Martin: Navigating South Florida’s Real Estate Market Amidst Challenges

By Quadri Adejumo

David Martin: Navigating South Florida’s Real Estate Market Amidst Challenges
Arab Investors Fuel $4.9 Billion Worth of Projects in the Eurasian Region

By BNN Correspondents

Arab Investors Fuel $4.9 Billion Worth of Projects in the Eurasian Region
Latest Headlines
World News
Combined Therapy of Moderna's mRNA-4157 and Merck's Keytruda Shows Promise in Melanoma Treatment
7 seconds
Combined Therapy of Moderna's mRNA-4157 and Merck's Keytruda Shows Promise in Melanoma Treatment
Week of High-Voltage High School Boys' Basketball Games: A Recap
18 seconds
Week of High-Voltage High School Boys' Basketball Games: A Recap
Soquel Knights: Community Celebrates Historic State Football Title
21 seconds
Soquel Knights: Community Celebrates Historic State Football Title
Trust Chikohora Appeals for Political Unity in Zimbabwe for 2024
22 seconds
Trust Chikohora Appeals for Political Unity in Zimbabwe for 2024
NBA Standings Update: Celtics, Timberwolves Lead Conferences
46 seconds
NBA Standings Update: Celtics, Timberwolves Lead Conferences
Historic Victories and New Records at Lincoln East-Creighton Prep Dual Meet
54 seconds
Historic Victories and New Records at Lincoln East-Creighton Prep Dual Meet
Recent High School Boys' Basketball Games: A Mixed Bag of Results
1 min
Recent High School Boys' Basketball Games: A Mixed Bag of Results
KY HELP Call Center Extends Operating Hours to Assist More Kentuckians
1 min
KY HELP Call Center Extends Operating Hours to Assist More Kentuckians
Kerala: A Day of Significant Events with PM Modi's Visit in Focus
1 min
Kerala: A Day of Significant Events with PM Modi's Visit in Focus
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
51 mins
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
1 hour
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
2 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
4 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
4 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
4 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
5 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app