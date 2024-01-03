Zimbabwe Braces for Imminent Surge in Cost of Living Amid Rising Exchange Rates

The economic climate in Zimbabwe teeters on the brink of a significant upheaval as predictions of rising official and parallel market exchange rates threaten to drive up the cost of living. As anticipated by the USAid-funded FewsNet report, Zimbabweans are on the precipice of confronting an intense financial burden that may reshape their day-to-day lives.

Anticipating a Spike in Grain Prices

One of the major concerns outlined in the FewsNet report is the expected surge in grain prices. This anticipated increase is attributed to a predicted El Niño-induced drought that is triggering panic-buying among Zimbabweans. As a result, it is expected that the cost of living, measured in Zimbabwean dollars, will continue to rise, exacerbated by higher exchange rates and potential US dollar price hikes for goods and services. This encompasses a broad spectrum of necessities, including production and transport costs.

A Reliance on the Informal Retail Sector

The informal retail sector is predicted to bear the brunt of this looming crisis, remaining the chief source of basic necessities for impoverished households. The reason being its relatively lower prices compared to formal retail shops. However, panic-buying is likely to cause a significant price increase for staple grains until the next harvest season, adding to the burden shouldered by this sector.

Exchange Rates and Import Duties

Current exchange rates have the Zimbabwean dollar trading at US$1: ZWL$10,900 on the parallel market and US$1: ZWL$6,104 on the official market. Further complicating the situation, the 2024 national budget has reintroduced import duties on basic commodities that were previously exempted. New tax measures, including taxes on fuel and a sugar levy, have also been announced, with Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube projecting a 3.5% economic growth for the next year, supported by these tax hikes.

In this context, the role of the informal sector as a primary source of food and non-food items for the poor becomes even more critical. As grain availability on the market decreases and farmers withhold surplus stocks, Zimbabwe’s economic landscape faces a challenging and uncertain future.