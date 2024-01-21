Zimbabwe Advocates for Stronger Academia-Industry Ties to Propel National Industry

In an effort to bolster the Zimbabwe National Industrial Development Policy (ZNIDP), the Zimbabwean government is advocating for stronger bonds between the academic and industrial sectors. Professor Amon Murwira, Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation Science and Technology Development, discussed this necessity at a recent conference in Harare.

Advance in Science and Technology

Professor Murwira underlined the importance of policies fostering advanced science and technology systems. He stressed the need for self-reliance in manufacturing and the capability to meet national necessities through industrialization. This focus is in line with Zimbabwe's ambition to elevate itself to an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

Focus on Endogenous Innovation

The ZNIDP is designed to take into account thematic or value chains and geographic spreads, such as rural industrialization. In his address, Professor Murwira underscored the importance of distinguishing between exogenous and endogenous innovation. He argued for a concentration on the latter to ensure sustainability and lessen vulnerability. The policy formulation process will incorporate a 'triple helix model' of collaboration among the government, academia, and industry.

Homegrown Innovation

The model insists on homegrown innovation as a means to create wealth and enhance the production of high-quality goods and services. This initiative aims not just to empower communities, but also to enhance resilience and boost agricultural development. Indicative of the government's commitment to this policy, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has allocated a substantial amount of foreign exchange funding to support industry and economic growth.