Africa

Zimbabwe 2024: A Forecast of Economic Uncertainty, Warns Mark & Associates Consulting Group

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:05 am EST
In a report titled ‘Zimbabwe 2024 Outlook & Strategy: Barbarians at the Gate,’ the strategic advisory firm, Mark & Associates Consulting Group (M&A), has cautioned businesses about the economic uncertainty and policy shifts to be faced in 2024. The firm’s research outlines the concerns surrounding new regulations, taxes, and revenue measures introduced in Zimbabwe’s 2024 national budget. The business community is already grappling with these uncertainties, leading to adjustments such as exempting basic goods from value-added tax and reducing sugar tax. However, challenges in the policy environment persist.

Impact of Policy Shifts on Economy

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube had to revise his initial budget proposals due to potential detrimental impacts on the economy, and the risk of collapsing companies. The report highlights how African nations are caught between the needs of impoverished citizens and significant public finance deficits. This has led to an increased reliance on taxation as a source of revenue. Zimbabwe’s economic obstacles, such as structural weaknesses, policy uncertainty, corruption, and international isolation, have resulted in economic recessions since the early 2000s.

Projected Economic Trends for 2024

For 2023, the Zimbabwean government projected a 5.5% economic growth fueled by favorable agricultural output. However, this growth is expected to slow to 3.5% in 2024, largely due to the effects of the El Nino weather phenomenon and a downturn in mineral commodity prices. The agricultural sector is expected to contract by 4.9% due to abnormal rainfall patterns. M&A estimates a sluggish economic growth rate of 2% for 2024, with agricultural production, particularly maize, likely to be impacted by extreme weather conditions. The mining sector is also at risk due to low commodity prices.

Productivity Challenges and Future Outlook

Zimbabwe is currently facing significant productivity challenges due to capital constraints, policy shifts, and severe electricity load shedding caused by technical issues at power plants and reduced power imports. These factors, coupled with high inflation rates, power shortages, and a rapidly depreciating local currency, are contributing to the economic instability. The Central Bank faces the task of stabilizing the currency and curbing inflation. The state of the economy and high inflation rates have also made agricultural financing difficult, limiting investment in the agricultural sector.

Africa Economy Zimbabwe
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

