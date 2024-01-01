Zambia’s Path to Prosperity: Former Ambassador Eyes 7-12% GDP Growth

In a significant declaration, Anthony Mukwita, the former ambassador of Zambia to Germany, has urged Zambia to set its sights on a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate of seven to 12 percent. This ambitious target, Mukwita believes, is a strategic key to substantially reduce the prevalent poverty among its population. The statement comes against a backdrop of a rising cost of living and an annual inflation rate that’s also on an uptick.

Driving Economic Growth to Tackle Poverty

Mukwita’s call for a substantial increase in the GDP growth rate is viewed as an essential strategy for lifting a significant proportion of the Zambian population out of extreme poverty. The former ambassador envisions this growth rate as the catalyst for a paradigm shift in the nation’s economic landscape. The call for robust economic growth to alleviate poverty in Zambia is underscored by the challenges that the country faces, including a soaring cost of living and a rising annual inflation rate.

Investments and Digital Transformation: A Ray of Hope

Despite these challenges, Zambia’s financial future shines with optimism, backed by nearly US$40 billion worth of committed investments. The government has also launched Community Digital Transformation Centers (CDTCs) in collaboration with Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet service. These centers aim to bridge the digital divide in the country, thereby stimulating the economy further. Both Mukwita and former President Edgar Lungu share a hopeful outlook for Zambia’s financial future.

Rising Inflation: A Challenge to Overcome

However, challenges remain. The Zambia Consumer Association forecasts a notable increase in the cost of living, with an expected inflation rate of 13.1 percent. Mukwita’s bold statement, thus, emerges as a powerful call to action. It urges the government and stakeholders to work relentlessly towards achieving a higher GDP growth rate, thereby setting the stage for a new era of economic prosperity for Zambia.