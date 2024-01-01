en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Zambia’s Path to Prosperity: Former Ambassador Eyes 7-12% GDP Growth

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:52 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:33 pm EST
Zambia’s Path to Prosperity: Former Ambassador Eyes 7-12% GDP Growth

In a significant declaration, Anthony Mukwita, the former ambassador of Zambia to Germany, has urged Zambia to set its sights on a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate of seven to 12 percent. This ambitious target, Mukwita believes, is a strategic key to substantially reduce the prevalent poverty among its population. The statement comes against a backdrop of a rising cost of living and an annual inflation rate that’s also on an uptick.

Driving Economic Growth to Tackle Poverty

Mukwita’s call for a substantial increase in the GDP growth rate is viewed as an essential strategy for lifting a significant proportion of the Zambian population out of extreme poverty. The former ambassador envisions this growth rate as the catalyst for a paradigm shift in the nation’s economic landscape. The call for robust economic growth to alleviate poverty in Zambia is underscored by the challenges that the country faces, including a soaring cost of living and a rising annual inflation rate.

Investments and Digital Transformation: A Ray of Hope

Despite these challenges, Zambia’s financial future shines with optimism, backed by nearly US$40 billion worth of committed investments. The government has also launched Community Digital Transformation Centers (CDTCs) in collaboration with Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet service. These centers aim to bridge the digital divide in the country, thereby stimulating the economy further. Both Mukwita and former President Edgar Lungu share a hopeful outlook for Zambia’s financial future.

Rising Inflation: A Challenge to Overcome

However, challenges remain. The Zambia Consumer Association forecasts a notable increase in the cost of living, with an expected inflation rate of 13.1 percent. Mukwita’s bold statement, thus, emerges as a powerful call to action. It urges the government and stakeholders to work relentlessly towards achieving a higher GDP growth rate, thereby setting the stage for a new era of economic prosperity for Zambia.

0
Economy Zambia
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nigeria's Fiscal Reforms: President Tinubu Signs Supplementary Budget, Securitizes 'Ways and Means'

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

2023: A Year of Resilience and Fluctuations in the Global Economy

By Ebenezer Mensah

2024 X Corp Makes Headlines: A Corporation to Watch in 2024

By Geeta Pillai

RBI Enhances Bulk Deposit Limit for Urban Cooperative Banks in Tier 3 and 4 Cities

By Rafia Tasleem

U.S. Virgin Islands Embarks on an Ambitious Economic Development Proje ...
@Economy · 27 mins
U.S. Virgin Islands Embarks on an Ambitious Economic Development Proje ...
heart comment 0
Navigating Financial Adjustments and Property Records in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Navigating Financial Adjustments and Property Records in 2024
Sydney Government’s Relief Plan: A New Dawn for Over Half a Million Drivers

By Geeta Pillai

Sydney Government's Relief Plan: A New Dawn for Over Half a Million Drivers
Anthony Mukwita Advocates for Ambitious GDP Growth to Combat Poverty in Zambia

By BNN Correspondents

Anthony Mukwita Advocates for Ambitious GDP Growth to Combat Poverty in Zambia
Nigeria Set to Revoke More Mining Licenses in 2024, Focuses on Value Addition

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigeria Set to Revoke More Mining Licenses in 2024, Focuses on Value Addition
Latest Headlines
World News
Nigeria's Fiscal Reforms: President Tinubu Signs Supplementary Budget, Securitizes 'Ways and Means'
9 mins
Nigeria's Fiscal Reforms: President Tinubu Signs Supplementary Budget, Securitizes 'Ways and Means'
Nigeria's APC Needs N100 Billion Annual Budget, Says Former Vice Chairman
9 mins
Nigeria's APC Needs N100 Billion Annual Budget, Says Former Vice Chairman
New Year, New Habits: Simple and Practical Improvements for Daily Life
14 mins
New Year, New Habits: Simple and Practical Improvements for Daily Life
Manila Hospital Reports Decrease in New Year's Day Births Despite Joyous Celebrations
17 mins
Manila Hospital Reports Decrease in New Year's Day Births Despite Joyous Celebrations
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
17 mins
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
AFL Players at Crossroads: 2024 Marks Decisive Year for Fremantle and West Coast
18 mins
AFL Players at Crossroads: 2024 Marks Decisive Year for Fremantle and West Coast
Exploring New Frontiers: Obesity Drugs in the Fight Against Alcohol Use Disorder
18 mins
Exploring New Frontiers: Obesity Drugs in the Fight Against Alcohol Use Disorder
Imran Khan and PTI Face Disqualification from Pakistan's Upcoming Elections
18 mins
Imran Khan and PTI Face Disqualification from Pakistan's Upcoming Elections
Sarah Ferguson's Resilient Journey Through 2023: Triumph Over Cancer and New Beginnings
18 mins
Sarah Ferguson's Resilient Journey Through 2023: Triumph Over Cancer and New Beginnings
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
17 mins
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
29 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
51 mins
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
53 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
2 hours
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
2 hours
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
2 hours
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
2 hours
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app