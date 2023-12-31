Zambia’s Path Out of Poverty: High GDP Growth and Digital Transformation Amidst Debt Crisis

Anthony Mukwita, the former ambassador of Zambia to Germany, has recently proposed an ambitious economic strategy for his homeland. Mukwita is calling for Zambia to raise its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate to between seven and twelve percent, a significant increase that he believes is critical for combating the country’s widespread poverty.

Addressing Zambia’s Poverty Through Economic Growth

Mukwita sees this aggressive GDP growth as the key to lifting the majority of Zambia’s population out of abject poverty. While this assertion might initially seem overly optimistic, it reflects an increasingly common view among economists that substantial economic growth is the most effective way to reduce poverty in developing countries.

Fight Against Digital Divide: The Role of CDTCs

In parallel with this economic strategy, the Zambian government has embarked on a technological initiative to bridge the country’s digital divide. The government has established Community Digital Transformation Centers (CDTCs) in partnership with Starlink, a satellite internet service owned by SpaceX. These CDTCs are designed to provide free internet access, digital skills training, and online services to the Zambian populace.

Africa’s Debt Crisis: A Continent-Wide Issue

As Zambia navigates its strategies for economic growth and digital transformation, it is also grappling with the broader issue of Africa’s debt crisis. This crisis has affected many African nations, including Ethiopia, Kenya, Ghana, and Zimbabwe, and poses significant challenges for these countries in terms of debt repayment and government budgeting. The article highlights the growing risk of fiscal slippage in Kenya and the weakening of the Kenyan shilling, contributing to inflationary pressures. It underscores the need for a fair and balanced debt restructuring approach to address this crisis, as well as the importance of domestic resource mobilization to fund development.