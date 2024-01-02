en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Zambia’s Path Out of Poverty: A Leap in GDP Growth

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:21 pm EST
Zambia’s Path Out of Poverty: A Leap in GDP Growth

Former Zambian ambassador to Germany, Anthony Mukwita, has put forth a compelling proposition: significantly boost Zambia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate to combat poverty and uplift the majority of the nation’s population from extreme financial hardships. Mukwita envisions a robust GDP growth rate, ranging from seven to twelve percent, as the driving force behind this monumental shift.

Understanding the Nexus Between Economic Growth and Poverty Alleviation

The concept behind Mukwita’s proposal is anchored in the well-established correlation between economic growth and poverty reduction. Despite a host of challenges, such as escalating living costs and a rising annual inflation rate, Mukwita’s call emphasizes the critical role a strong economy plays in mitigating poverty in Zambia.

Zambia’s Economic Potential and Challenges

As it stands, Zambia’s fiscal horizon holds promise, with nearly US$40 billion worth of committed investments already earmarked for the country. Furthermore, the Zambian government has initiated the launch of Community Digital Transformation Centers (CDTCs) in partnership with Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet service, as part of a broader strategy to stimulate the economy.

However, this optimism is tempered by potential economic headwinds. The Zambia Consumer Association projects a significant uptick in living costs and a 13.1 percent inflation rate, factors that could further strain Zambia’s impoverished population. Navigating these challenges will be crucial to achieving the targeted GDP growth rate and, by extension, alleviating poverty.

A Call to Action

Mukwita’s statement is more than just a statistical target; it’s a clarion call for concerted action. It’s urging the government and all stakeholders to work tirelessly towards achieving a higher GDP growth rate, which in turn would contribute to poverty reduction and improved living standards. The former ambassador’s vision underscores the transformative power of economic growth and the profound impact it could have on Zambia’s socio-economic landscape.

0
Economy Zambia
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Potential Interest Rate Decrease Forecasted; Credit Availability to Remain Tight

By BNN Correspondents

South Korean President Commits to Tangible Economic Recovery in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Steadfast Pursuit of Key Reforms

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Celebrations in China Signal Positive Trend in Economic Recovery

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Farmers of Chhuzom Gear Up for Organic Revolution ...
@Agriculture · 45 mins
Farmers of Chhuzom Gear Up for Organic Revolution ...
heart comment 0
Uncollectable VAT Arrears and Bitcoin’s Bullish Future: A Tale of Two Financial Scenarios

By Rizwan Shah

Uncollectable VAT Arrears and Bitcoin's Bullish Future: A Tale of Two Financial Scenarios
Anticipated Fuel Price Drop Boosts Hope for South African Economy

By Israel Ojoko

Anticipated Fuel Price Drop Boosts Hope for South African Economy
Wage Revision in St. Kitts and Nevis: A Step Towards Better Living Standards

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Wage Revision in St. Kitts and Nevis: A Step Towards Better Living Standards
Potential Interest Rate Cuts by RBA in 2024: An Economic Foretelling

By Geeta Pillai

Potential Interest Rate Cuts by RBA in 2024: An Economic Foretelling
Latest Headlines
World News
Chris Hemsworth's 2024 Resolutions Amid Speculation About Relationship with Elsa Pataky
12 seconds
Chris Hemsworth's 2024 Resolutions Amid Speculation About Relationship with Elsa Pataky
US Politics Resume Post-Recess: A Deep Dive into the Political Landscape
23 seconds
US Politics Resume Post-Recess: A Deep Dive into the Political Landscape
Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Security Review Meeting on Jammu and Kashmir
1 min
Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Security Review Meeting on Jammu and Kashmir
Punjab's CM Bhagwant Mann Slams Congress; Questions Republic Day Parade Exclusion
2 mins
Punjab's CM Bhagwant Mann Slams Congress; Questions Republic Day Parade Exclusion
Paraguay Declares Alert As Covid-19 and Influenza Cases Surge
3 mins
Paraguay Declares Alert As Covid-19 and Influenza Cases Surge
Chipolopolo Gears Up for Africa Cup of Nations with Jeddah Camp
4 mins
Chipolopolo Gears Up for Africa Cup of Nations with Jeddah Camp
Saskatchewan Halts Federal Carbon Levy Collection in Challenge to Ottawa
8 mins
Saskatchewan Halts Federal Carbon Levy Collection in Challenge to Ottawa
New York Triumphs in PWHL Opener, Reflecting Rising Interest in Women's Hockey
10 mins
New York Triumphs in PWHL Opener, Reflecting Rising Interest in Women's Hockey
Steve Waugh Calls for Intervention to Save Test Cricket
10 mins
Steve Waugh Calls for Intervention to Save Test Cricket
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
3 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
3 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
3 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
4 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
4 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
5 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
5 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app