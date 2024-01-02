Zambia’s Path Out of Poverty: A Leap in GDP Growth

Former Zambian ambassador to Germany, Anthony Mukwita, has put forth a compelling proposition: significantly boost Zambia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate to combat poverty and uplift the majority of the nation’s population from extreme financial hardships. Mukwita envisions a robust GDP growth rate, ranging from seven to twelve percent, as the driving force behind this monumental shift.

Understanding the Nexus Between Economic Growth and Poverty Alleviation

The concept behind Mukwita’s proposal is anchored in the well-established correlation between economic growth and poverty reduction. Despite a host of challenges, such as escalating living costs and a rising annual inflation rate, Mukwita’s call emphasizes the critical role a strong economy plays in mitigating poverty in Zambia.

Zambia’s Economic Potential and Challenges

As it stands, Zambia’s fiscal horizon holds promise, with nearly US$40 billion worth of committed investments already earmarked for the country. Furthermore, the Zambian government has initiated the launch of Community Digital Transformation Centers (CDTCs) in partnership with Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet service, as part of a broader strategy to stimulate the economy.

However, this optimism is tempered by potential economic headwinds. The Zambia Consumer Association projects a significant uptick in living costs and a 13.1 percent inflation rate, factors that could further strain Zambia’s impoverished population. Navigating these challenges will be crucial to achieving the targeted GDP growth rate and, by extension, alleviating poverty.

A Call to Action

Mukwita’s statement is more than just a statistical target; it’s a clarion call for concerted action. It’s urging the government and all stakeholders to work tirelessly towards achieving a higher GDP growth rate, which in turn would contribute to poverty reduction and improved living standards. The former ambassador’s vision underscores the transformative power of economic growth and the profound impact it could have on Zambia’s socio-economic landscape.