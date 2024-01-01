en English
Zambia’s Kwacha Ranked as World’s Worst Performing Currency: A Critique of UPND’s Economic Policies

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:25 pm EST
Zambia’s Kwacha Ranked as World’s Worst Performing Currency: A Critique of UPND’s Economic Policies

In a shocking revelation, Sean Tembo, a renowned critic of Zambia’s ruling party, the United Party for National Development (UPND), has presented a bleak picture of the nation’s economic scenario. With the Kwacha, Zambia’s currency, experiencing a drastic depreciation under the UPND’s reign, the nation finds itself grappling with an economic crisis of historic magnitude.

Zambia’s Currency Crisis

Since the UPND assumed power in 2021, the Kwacha has reached its weakest point since Zambia’s independence, a decline that Tembo directly attributes to the economic policies implemented by the UPND. The currency’s free fall has not only raised political tensions but has also propelled the Kwacha to an undesirable global position. According to Tembo, the Kwacha is currently the worst performing currency in the world.

Political Tensions and Economic Repercussions

The gravity of the Kwacha’s depreciation has sent ripples of concern across the political landscape. The president of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has voiced warnings about the potential ramifications of re-electing the UPND amidst this economic turmoil. Yet, despite the crisis, President Hakainde Hichilema remains steadfast in his commitment to economic reform and the agricultural sector.

A Premium Insight into Zambia’s Economic Quandary

While Tembo’s analysis provides a grim perspective on Zambia’s current economic crisis, the full extent of his critique and recommendations remains behind a premium subscription paywall. Consequently, the complete details of his insights into the UPND’s economic policies and their impact on the Kwacha’s depreciation are yet to be uncovered.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

