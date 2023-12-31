Zambia’s Former Ambassador Champions High GDP Growth as Key to Poverty Reduction

Anthony Mukwita, the former ambassador of Zambia to Germany, has boldly suggested raising the GDP growth rate of the country by a substantial amount in an attempt to fight poverty. The ambitious goal of seven to 12 percent is part of a strategic strategy aimed at raising Zambians’ general standard of life and reducing the country’s widespread poverty.

Mukwita’s Strategy for Economic Growth

Mukwita’s assertion underscores the critical role robust economic growth plays in reducing poverty. Achieving a double-digit GDP growth rate is not merely a numerical goal; it is a transformative endeavour that can elevate the living conditions of millions. This objective comes against the backdrop of Zambia’s ongoing efforts to address poverty and uplift its economy.

Community Digital Transformation Centers: A Step Forward

Embarking on this journey, the government has initiated the launch of Community Digital Transformation Centers (CDTCs). A strategic partnership with Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet service, aims to bridge the digital divide and provide free internet access, digital skills training, and online service delivery. With a budget of $13 million earmarked for the first series of CDTCs, the initiative seeks to cultivate an entrepreneurial and innovative culture, fuelling economic growth and reducing poverty.

The Challenges Ahead

Despite this promising initiative, the implementation of CDTCs faces infrastructural and financial challenges. It remains to be seen how Zambia navigates these obstacles in its pursuit of the ambitious GDP growth target and the broader goal of poverty reduction.

