en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Zambia’s Former Ambassador Champions High GDP Growth as Key to Poverty Reduction

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 4:09 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 7:11 am EST
Zambia’s Former Ambassador Champions High GDP Growth as Key to Poverty Reduction

Anthony Mukwita, the former ambassador of Zambia to Germany, has boldly suggested raising the GDP growth rate of the country by a substantial amount in an attempt to fight poverty. The ambitious goal of seven to 12 percent is part of a strategic strategy aimed at raising Zambians’ general standard of life and reducing the country’s widespread poverty.

(Read Also: Zambia’s Judicial Controversy: Green Party President Challenges Judge’s Suspension)

Mukwita’s Strategy for Economic Growth

Mukwita’s assertion underscores the critical role robust economic growth plays in reducing poverty. Achieving a double-digit GDP growth rate is not merely a numerical goal; it is a transformative endeavour that can elevate the living conditions of millions. This objective comes against the backdrop of Zambia’s ongoing efforts to address poverty and uplift its economy.

Community Digital Transformation Centers: A Step Forward

Embarking on this journey, the government has initiated the launch of Community Digital Transformation Centers (CDTCs). A strategic partnership with Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet service, aims to bridge the digital divide and provide free internet access, digital skills training, and online service delivery. With a budget of $13 million earmarked for the first series of CDTCs, the initiative seeks to cultivate an entrepreneurial and innovative culture, fuelling economic growth and reducing poverty.

(Read Also: Zambian Judge’s Suspension Sparks Controversy: Sinkamba Criticizes, Miyanda Applauds)

The Challenges Ahead

Despite this promising initiative, the implementation of CDTCs faces infrastructural and financial challenges. It remains to be seen how Zambia navigates these obstacles in its pursuit of the ambitious GDP growth target and the broader goal of poverty reduction.

Read More

0
Economy Zambia
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Challenges and Developments: Global Perspective On The Year Ahead

By BNN Correspondents

Ooty: A New Year's Destination Drawing Tourists and Boosting Local Economy

By Rafia Tasleem

Bermuda's Economy: Resilience Amid Rising Costs and Economic Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

Russia's Chemical Industry Fuels Economic Growth Amid EU Sanctions

By BNN Correspondents

Nigerian Legislature Approves 28.77 Trillion Naira Budget for 2024 ...
@Economy · 31 mins
Nigerian Legislature Approves 28.77 Trillion Naira Budget for 2024 ...
heart comment 0
Argentina Faces ‘Economic Catastrophe’ Without Reform, Warns President Milei

By Safak Costu

Argentina Faces 'Economic Catastrophe' Without Reform, Warns President Milei
Economic Pressures Push UK Retail Sector into Decline

By BNN Correspondents

Economic Pressures Push UK Retail Sector into Decline
Turkey Set to Terminate FX-Protected Deposit Program in 2024

By Safak Costu

Turkey Set to Terminate FX-Protected Deposit Program in 2024
SEBI Penalizes Unitech Advisors and Directors for Fund Mismanagement

By Bijay Laxmi

SEBI Penalizes Unitech Advisors and Directors for Fund Mismanagement
Latest Headlines
World News
Challenges and Developments: Global Perspective On The Year Ahead
38 seconds
Challenges and Developments: Global Perspective On The Year Ahead
DeSantis Criticizes Trump's Education Policy, Highlights Missed Opportunities
2 mins
DeSantis Criticizes Trump's Education Policy, Highlights Missed Opportunities
ClimateCast Retrospective: 2023, The Hottest Year on Record
5 mins
ClimateCast Retrospective: 2023, The Hottest Year on Record
Florida Governor DeSantis Slams Nikki Haley Over Civil War Comments, Urges Recognition of Slavery's Role
7 mins
Florida Governor DeSantis Slams Nikki Haley Over Civil War Comments, Urges Recognition of Slavery's Role
President Xi Jinping's New Year Message: Confidence and Unity for a Stronger China
9 mins
President Xi Jinping's New Year Message: Confidence and Unity for a Stronger China
Ohio Governor Vetoes Bill Restricting Transgender Minors' Medical Care, Sports Participation
10 mins
Ohio Governor Vetoes Bill Restricting Transgender Minors' Medical Care, Sports Participation
Xi Jinping's 2024 New Year's Message: A Vision of Prosperity and Harmony for China
11 mins
Xi Jinping's 2024 New Year's Message: A Vision of Prosperity and Harmony for China
Biden Administration Greenlights Second Emergency Weapons Sale to Israel
11 mins
Biden Administration Greenlights Second Emergency Weapons Sale to Israel
DeSantis Criticizes Haley's Civil War Remarks Amid GOP Primary Race
11 mins
DeSantis Criticizes Haley's Civil War Remarks Amid GOP Primary Race
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
20 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
33 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
41 mins
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
52 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
3 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app