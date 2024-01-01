en English
Africa

Zambia Should Aim for 7-12% GDP Growth to Reduce Poverty, Says Former Ambassador

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:33 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 11:40 am EST
Zambia Should Aim for 7-12% GDP Growth to Reduce Poverty, Says Former Ambassador

In a bid to address poverty and uplift a significant proportion of Zambia’s population from extreme poverty, former Zambian ambassador to Germany, Anthony Mukwita, has proposed a substantial increase in Zambia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate. Mukwita envisions a growth rate of 7 to 12 percent to be the catalyst for this paradigm shift.

Ambitious Targets for Zambia’s Economy

Despite facing challenges such as soaring cost of living and an increased annual inflation rate, Mukwita’s call underscores the importance of robust economic growth to poverty alleviation in Zambia. His ambitious target, if reached, could potentially transform the lives of millions, pulling them out of abject poverty.

Zambia’s financial future does hold a glimmer of hope, with almost US$40 billion worth of committed investments already recorded for the country. The Zambian government has also initiated the launch of Community Digital Transformation Centers (CDTCs) in partnership with Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet service, to bridge the digital divide in the country.

Economic Optimism Amid Challenges

Economic experts and former President Edgar Lungu echo Mukwita’s optimism for Zambia’s financial future, citing the significant amount of committed investments. However, the Zambia Consumer Association projects a notable increase in the cost of living and a 13.1 percent inflation rate, which could exacerbate the existing pressure on the impoverished population.

Mukwita’s statement serves as a powerful call to action. It urges the government and stakeholders to work relentlessly towards achieving a higher GDP growth rate. In his view, a strong economy is the best weapon to tackle poverty and improve living standards in Zambia. This ambitious goal underlines the importance of economic growth in nation-building, setting a challenging but potentially transformative target for Zambia’s future.

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

