en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Zambia National Service Partners with Rainbow Milling to Tackle High Mealie Meal Prices

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:50 am EST
Zambia National Service Partners with Rainbow Milling to Tackle High Mealie Meal Prices

In a significant move aimed at tackling the issue of high mealie meal prices, the Zambia National Service (ZNS) has forged a partnership with Rainbow Milling. Based in Chipata, the Eastern Province of Zambia, Rainbow Milling is a private milling company that has now joined hands with ZNS to ensure the availability of mealie meal at more affordable prices for the local populace.

Addressing the Mealie Meal Crisis

Mealie meal, a staple food item in Zambia made from maize, has been subject to high prices, creating affordability issues for the local population. The newly formed alliance with Rainbow Milling is ZNS’s strategic initiative to tackle this challenge head-on. The focus is on making this basic necessity more accessible to the citizens of the Eastern Province, thereby mitigating the socio-economic impact of the high mealie meal prices.

An Alliance for Food Security

This partnership is not just targeted at price regulation but aims to make a broader impact. By ensuring the availability of affordable mealie meal, it is expected to significantly enhance the food security in the region. High prices of staple food items like mealie meal can be a major roadblock in achieving food security, and through this initiative, ZNS and Rainbow Milling aim to eliminate this hurdle.

Implications for Economic Stability

Moreover, the partnership is also anticipated to contribute to the economic stability of the area. High food prices can lead to economic instability, affecting the most vulnerable sections of society. By making mealie meal more affordable, ZNS and Rainbow Milling’s initiative can help stabilize the economy of the Eastern Province and improve the overall quality of life for its residents.

In conclusion, the alliance between ZNS and Rainbow Milling is a strategic step towards addressing the mealie meal affordability crisis in the Eastern Province of Zambia. It is expected to enhance food security, contribute to economic stability, and ultimately improve the living conditions of the local population.

0
Agriculture Economy Zambia
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
12 mins ago
Pastor Turns Plower: Chris Battle's Fight Against Food Insecurity
Chris Battle, once a familiar figure at the pulpit of Tabernacle Baptist Church in East Knoxville, Tennessee, has made an extraordinary shift from preaching sermons to plowing fields. This radical change was driven by Battle’s desire to tackle the pressing problem of food insecurity in his community, a neighborhood starved of a grocery store and
Pastor Turns Plower: Chris Battle's Fight Against Food Insecurity
Vice-President Dhankhar Encourages Gender Equality and Empowerment Among Women Farmers from Hisar
38 mins ago
Vice-President Dhankhar Encourages Gender Equality and Empowerment Among Women Farmers from Hisar
Washington State University Invites Public to Name New Apple Cultivar
1 hour ago
Washington State University Invites Public to Name New Apple Cultivar
From Justice to Sports: A Round-up of the Latest News
12 mins ago
From Justice to Sports: A Round-up of the Latest News
Jeddah Debuts Agricultural Marketing Festival and Announces First Grand Opera
28 mins ago
Jeddah Debuts Agricultural Marketing Festival and Announces First Grand Opera
Saudi Arabia Steps Up Efforts to Preserve Underwater Heritage with International Conference
28 mins ago
Saudi Arabia Steps Up Efforts to Preserve Underwater Heritage with International Conference
Latest Headlines
World News
French Foreign Minister's Inaugural Visit to Kiev Reinforces Support for Ukraine
9 seconds
French Foreign Minister's Inaugural Visit to Kiev Reinforces Support for Ukraine
Togbe Dzekley and John Mahama Discuss Governance, Corruption, and Development in Ghana
44 seconds
Togbe Dzekley and John Mahama Discuss Governance, Corruption, and Development in Ghana
The TREATS Act: A Lifeline for Opioid Use Disorder Patients
1 min
The TREATS Act: A Lifeline for Opioid Use Disorder Patients
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
2 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Governor Francis Nwifuru Triumphs: A Dance of Victory
4 mins
Governor Francis Nwifuru Triumphs: A Dance of Victory
Julius Randle: A Story of Growth and Maturity in Handling On-Court Frustration
4 mins
Julius Randle: A Story of Growth and Maturity in Handling On-Court Frustration
AFCON 2023: The Thrill of African Football Live on Sanyuka Prime
5 mins
AFCON 2023: The Thrill of African Football Live on Sanyuka Prime
Nikki Haley Sounds the Alarm on the 'New Axis of Evil'
5 mins
Nikki Haley Sounds the Alarm on the 'New Axis of Evil'
Alarming Rise in Mumps Cases Triggers Health Alert in Alappuzha
8 mins
Alarming Rise in Mumps Cases Triggers Health Alert in Alappuzha
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
2 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
43 mins
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
55 mins
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
4 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
4 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
8 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
8 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app