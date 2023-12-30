Zambia Eyes 7-12% GDP Growth, Launches Digital Transformation Centers

In a bid to boost economic progression and eliminate extreme poverty, Zambia, under the leadership of former ambassador to Germany, Anthony Mukwita, is aiming for a drastic GDP growth rate of between 7-12%. Mukwita emphasizes that such a significant economic upturn is a critical cog in the wheel of poverty eradication within the nation. However, details on the strategy to achieve this ambitious growth remain undisclosed.

Zambia’s Leap into Digital Transformation

As part of efforts to stimulate economic growth, Zambia is launching Community Digital Transformation Centers (CDTCs). The aim is to bridge the digital divide by providing citizens with free internet access, digital skills training, and online service delivery. The Zambian government has entered a strategic partnership with Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet service, to bring high-speed and reliable connectivity to remote areas of the country. This initiative is seen as a vital step towards improving the nation’s internet penetration rate, which currently stands at a lowly 21.2% compared to Africa’s average of 39.3%.

Promoting Digital Literacy and Innovation

The CDTCs are more than just internet access points—they are envisioned as hubs for promoting digital literacy, entrepreneurship, and innovation. The government has allocated $13 million to launch the first batch of CDTCs by the end of the year and is inviting private sector entities and civil society groups to collaborate in this transformative initiative. The government’s ICT promotion agency, Smart Zambia, will oversee the project. The goal is to foster an entrepreneurial and innovative culture, driving economic growth and consequently, reducing poverty.

Challenges and the Road Ahead

While the launch of the CDTCs is a significant development, its effective implementation would require overcoming several key challenges. The path towards digital transformation in Zambia is fraught with infrastructural and financial hurdles. However, if successful, this initiative could serve as a model for other African nations struggling with low internet penetration rates and seeking to foster economic growth through digital transformation. The digital divide is a global issue, and Zambia’s ambitious plan could be a step in the right direction, offering its citizens the opportunity to partake in the global digital economy and potentially, escape the clutches of poverty.