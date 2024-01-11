Zambia Breweries PLC’s Upgraded Plant Commissioned by President Hichilema

The President of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, has officially commissioned the upgraded brewing facility of Zambia Breweries PLC, marking the completion of a significant expansion project. The upgrade, which involved a substantial investment of US$80 million, is set to bolster the country’s industrial sector and stimulate economic growth.

Hichilema’s Call to the Private Sector

During the commissioning ceremony, President Hichilema addressed the private sector, urging businesses to form a close alliance with the government in their shared objective of promoting economic development. The President’s remarks underscored the crucial role that investors play in job creation and economic growth, and he exuded confidence in the potential of such collaborations to uplift the nation’s economy.

Impact of the Expansion

The expansion of Zambia Breweries PLC is expected to yield substantial benefits for the country’s economy. The upgraded plant will double the company’s production capacity, paving the way for increased productivity and job creation. The expansion is also anticipated to benefit over 2000 small-scale farmers through the supply of cassava and sorghum, fostering a more robust agricultural sector.

Embracing Advanced Technology

Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the upgraded plant is poised to reduce the company’s dependence on imports, thereby strengthening Zambia’s industrial autonomy. Moreover, the new facility opens up opportunities for exploring exports within the region, potentially boosting national revenue through increased trade activities.