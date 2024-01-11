en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Zambia Breweries PLC’s Upgraded Plant Commissioned by President Hichilema

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:34 pm EST
Zambia Breweries PLC’s Upgraded Plant Commissioned by President Hichilema

The President of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, has officially commissioned the upgraded brewing facility of Zambia Breweries PLC, marking the completion of a significant expansion project. The upgrade, which involved a substantial investment of US$80 million, is set to bolster the country’s industrial sector and stimulate economic growth.

Hichilema’s Call to the Private Sector

During the commissioning ceremony, President Hichilema addressed the private sector, urging businesses to form a close alliance with the government in their shared objective of promoting economic development. The President’s remarks underscored the crucial role that investors play in job creation and economic growth, and he exuded confidence in the potential of such collaborations to uplift the nation’s economy.

Impact of the Expansion

The expansion of Zambia Breweries PLC is expected to yield substantial benefits for the country’s economy. The upgraded plant will double the company’s production capacity, paving the way for increased productivity and job creation. The expansion is also anticipated to benefit over 2000 small-scale farmers through the supply of cassava and sorghum, fostering a more robust agricultural sector.

Embracing Advanced Technology

Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the upgraded plant is poised to reduce the company’s dependence on imports, thereby strengthening Zambia’s industrial autonomy. Moreover, the new facility opens up opportunities for exploring exports within the region, potentially boosting national revenue through increased trade activities.

0
Business Economy Zambia
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
13 mins ago
The Indispensable Value of Customer Service Training in Business Success
The importance of customer service training in an organization’s growth trajectory cannot be overstated. It forms the backbone of a company’s performance, contributing to a positive customer experience, building brand reputation, and fostering customer loyalty. The impact of this training is multi-fold, ranging from increased retention to fostering an environment conducive to upselling and cross-selling,
The Indispensable Value of Customer Service Training in Business Success
Genshin Impact Leak Hints at Major Changes: 5-Star Weapons in Store?
20 mins ago
Genshin Impact Leak Hints at Major Changes: 5-Star Weapons in Store?
Bin Stores: The New Game-Changer in Retail Industry
26 mins ago
Bin Stores: The New Game-Changer in Retail Industry
Irish Aircraft Leasing Companies Raise Tax Concerns
14 mins ago
Irish Aircraft Leasing Companies Raise Tax Concerns
Unjust Demands and Inadequate Transparency: A Call for Stronger Consumer Protection
19 mins ago
Unjust Demands and Inadequate Transparency: A Call for Stronger Consumer Protection
Dermot Bannon Engages with Housing Minister on Vacant Home Grants
19 mins ago
Dermot Bannon Engages with Housing Minister on Vacant Home Grants
Latest Headlines
World News
Innocence Lost: The Human Cost of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
57 seconds
Innocence Lost: The Human Cost of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Kano State Celebrates Supreme Court's Affirmation of Governor Yusuf's Victory
3 mins
Kano State Celebrates Supreme Court's Affirmation of Governor Yusuf's Victory
Safety First: CAF President Patrice Motsepe Expresses Confidence in Measures for 2023 Cup of Nations
6 mins
Safety First: CAF President Patrice Motsepe Expresses Confidence in Measures for 2023 Cup of Nations
Tony Dungy Criticizes 'Taylor Swift Effect' in NFL: A Debate on Player Empowerment
14 mins
Tony Dungy Criticizes 'Taylor Swift Effect' in NFL: A Debate on Player Empowerment
Miami Seals Hard-Fought Victory Over Virginia Tech in a Closely Contested Game
14 mins
Miami Seals Hard-Fought Victory Over Virginia Tech in a Closely Contested Game
Kansas City Chiefs Battle Extreme Cold in Historic Playoff Game
16 mins
Kansas City Chiefs Battle Extreme Cold in Historic Playoff Game
Injury Sidelines Clarkson, Young Steps Up for Central Stags
16 mins
Injury Sidelines Clarkson, Young Steps Up for Central Stags
MSUM Dragons Basketball: First Defeat of the Season at the Hands of Sioux Falls
16 mins
MSUM Dragons Basketball: First Defeat of the Season at the Hands of Sioux Falls
Biden's Gaffes and Trump's Ballot Battle: A Tale of Two Presidents
16 mins
Biden's Gaffes and Trump's Ballot Battle: A Tale of Two Presidents
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
4 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
5 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
7 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
10 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app