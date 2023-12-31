en English
Economy

Zambia Aims for 7-12% GDP Growth and Digital Transformation to Combat Poverty

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 7:22 pm EST
Former Zambian ambassador to Germany, Anthony Mukwita, has stated that Zambia should aim for a significant Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate of between seven to twelve percent, a strategic move to lift a large part of its population out of extreme poverty. The statement underscores a vision for economic development and poverty reduction in the nation, but the full context and implications of Mukwita’s declaration, including any specific strategies or policy changes, remain opaque without premium subscription access to the original content.

Boosting Economic Progression

Zambia, under Mukwita’s leadership, is targeting a drastic GDP growth rate of between 7-12% to stimulate economic progression and eradicate extreme poverty. As a part of this effort, Zambia is launching Community Digital Transformation Centers (CDTCs) to bridge the digital divide and provide citizens with access to free internet, digital skills training, and online service delivery.

Strategic Partnership with Starlink

The government has established a strategic alliance with Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet service, to bring high-speed and reliable connectivity to the country’s remote areas. This initiative is seen as a crucial step towards improving Zambia’s internet penetration rate, which is currently at a meager 21.2% compared to Africa’s average of 39.3%.

Inviting Collaboration for Digital Transformation

For the launch of the first batch of CDTCs by the end of the year, the government has allocated $13 million and is inviting private sector entities and civil society groups to collaborate in this transformative initiative. The ultimate goal is to foster an entrepreneurial and innovative culture, driving economic growth, and consequently, reducing poverty.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

