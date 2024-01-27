WSFS Financial Corporation Announces Successful 2023 Performance, Optimistic Outlook for 2024

WSFS Financial Corporation has released its earnings report for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023, marking a successful period of financial growth and stability. The report highlighted significant accomplishments, including a core earnings per share of $4.55, a core return on tangible common equity of 22.48%, and a core return on assets of 1.38%. These figures surpass the levels recorded in 2022, demonstrating the company's continuous growth and solid financial performance.

Key Achievements and Growth

Throughout the last quarter of 2023, WSFS Financial Corporation witnessed an encouraging customer deposit growth of 3% (13% annualized), coupled with a loan growth of 1% (3% annualized). The year-end loan-to-deposit ratio stood strong at 77%, with a core net interest margin of 3.99% for the quarter. The company's fee revenue growth was bolstered by the Wealth and Trust, Cash Connect, and Capital Markets sectors. This drove an impressive full-year increase of 10% and a fourth-quarter core fee revenue ratio of 30.4%.

Asset Quality and Stability

WSFS maintained a steady asset quality throughout 2023, with flat net charge-offs and problem loans compared to Q3. There was, however, a slight increase in non-performing assets (NPAs) by 8 basis points. Despite this, the balance sheet remained robust, with the allowance for credit losses (ACL) coverage at 1.35% and strong capital ratios well above the well-capitalized levels.

Looking Forward to 2024

As WSFS Financial Corporation sets its sights on 2024, the company anticipates a full-year core return on assets of approximately 1.20% - a projection that does not assume any potential interest rate cuts. WSFS plans to leverage its diverse business model, favorable market position, and multiple sources of core deposits to maintain top-quartile performance. The forecast for net charge-offs rests between 50 and 60 basis points of average loans. The ACL ratio, when excluding held-to-maturity securities and including acquisition credit marks, is expected to be at 1.64%.