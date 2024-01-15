en English
Economy

World’s First Trillionaire within a Decade Amid Rising Wealth Disparity: Oxfam Report

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:22 am EST
World’s First Trillionaire within a Decade Amid Rising Wealth Disparity: Oxfam Report

In a startling revelation, Oxfam International’s latest report titled ‘Inequality Inc.’ predicts that the world may witness its first trillionaire within the next decade. This projection is made against the backdrop of an overwhelming disparity in wealth distribution that has been exacerbated by the ongoing economic trends and the pandemic.

Surging Wealth of the Richest

The study highlights the alarming pace at which the richest individuals are accumulating wealth. The combined net worth of the five richest men, including luminaries such as Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Larry Ellison, Warren Buffett, and Bernard Arnault, has skyrocketed from $405 billion in 2020 to a staggering $869 billion today. This signifies a more than twofold surge in their fortunes over a mere four-year period. The report also reveals that seven out of ten of the world’s biggest corporations are either led by a billionaire CEO or have a billionaire principal.

Widening Gap and Rising Poverty

While the wealth of the richest continues to balloon, nearly five billion people worldwide have slipped further into poverty. The world’s poorest 60 per cent have lost money, and global poverty isn’t expected to be eradicated before 230 years. Further, gender disparity in wealth accumulation is stark, with men globally owning $105 trillion more wealth than women. This wealth gap amounts to more than four times the size of the entire U.S. economy.

Call for Equitable Policies

In the face of such stark wealth inequality, Oxfam International has called for decisive action. The organization advocates for the implementation of fairer taxation and support systems to bridge the widening wealth gap. It proposes permanent taxation of the wealthiest, more effective taxation of large corporations, and a renewed drive against tax avoidance. The report underscores the urgent need for policy changes to foster a more equitable distribution of resources and mitigate the detrimental effects of wealth concentration.

Economy Policy Social Issues
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

