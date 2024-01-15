World Economic Forum in Davos Spotlights Geopolitics and Trust in Business

The World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, has kicked off, drawing a diverse array of participants that include prominent government leaders and CEOs of major companies. Among the high-profile attendees are President Zelensky of Ukraine, Premier Li Qiang of China, President Macron of France, and Secretary of State Blinken from the U.S.

Key Topics of Discussion

The forum is set to tackle four main topics: the economy, climate transition, the AI revolution, and geopolitics. However, geopolitics is expected to take the limelight due to escalating tensions in the Red Sea and issues revolving around Taiwan.

Rebuilding Trust: The Central Theme

The guiding theme for this year’s event is ‘Rebuilding Trust’. This theme is particularly relevant given the findings of the Edelman Trust Barometer, which suggests that businesses are generally more trusted than governments, NGOs, or the media. The survey reveals an increase in trust in business from 48% in 2012 to 61% in the present day.

Insights from Global Business Leaders

The forum presents a unique opportunity to glean insights from global business leaders. Fortune has arranged a CEO dinner as a platform to discuss imminent opportunities and challenges.

Meanwhile, Germany is grappling with internal pressures stemming from farmer protests and a train drivers’ strike, which have been further exacerbated by a 0.1% contraction in the economy for the third quarter of 2023. Goldman Sachs is set to witness a change in its board as lead independent director Adebayo Ogunlesi is stepping down following the sale of his company to BlackRock. Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden is pioneering a culture of transparency and reform within the company.

In the tech industry, Amazon has announced job cuts in its streaming and movie sectors, signaling challenges ahead. The ongoing Red Sea crisis is stirring concerns akin to those associated with the Ukraine War, with potential ramifications on supply chains, oil prices, and inflation.