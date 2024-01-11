en English
Economy

World Economic Forum Director Discusses Impact of Conflicts on Global Economy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:00 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 10:41 am EST
In an exclusive conversation with VishnuNDTV, Saadia Zahidi, Managing Director of the World Economic Forum (WEF), presented a candid reflection on the potential spillover of conflict into the global economy. Zahidi emphasized that the ripples of geopolitical tensions and conflicts can reach far and wide, affecting economic stability and growth.

Global Economy at Crossroads

Delving into the multifaceted ways conflicts can disrupt the economy, Zahidi pointed out how wars or trade disputes can play havoc with supply chains. Notably, such conflicts can lead to unpredictable fluctuations in commodity prices, creating a climate of uncertainty for investors and businesses alike. The WEF’s Global Risks Report 2024, as highlighted during the conversation, underscores the spread of misinformation and disinformation driven by artificial intelligence as a major short-term risk for the global economy. This risk, coupled with the dominance of environmental hazards in the long term, presents a complex and challenging landscape.

The Role of Dialogue and Cooperation

Zahidi strongly advocated for international cooperation and dialogue as key mitigating strategies against these risks. She argued for the importance of collaboration among governments, businesses, and civil society to aptly address the challenges that conflicts pose to the global economy. The role of the World Economic Forum in fostering such collaborations was also a key point of discussion.

Future of the Global Economy

The conversation steered towards the current global economic landscape and the strategies that could be employed to shield economies from the adverse effects of geopolitical strife. Zahidi, reflecting on the WEF’s Global Risks Report 2024, expressed concerns over an unstable global order, which is characterized by polarizing narratives, worsening impacts of extreme weather, and economic uncertainty. The discussion touched upon the ways in which AI is influencing cyber vulnerabilities and the urgent need for cooperation between public and private sectors to navigate the rapidly evolving risk landscape.

Throughout the discussion, Zahidi underscored the need for world leaders to address short-term crises while laying the groundwork for a more resilient, sustainable, and inclusive future. Her insights offered a glimpse into the urgent need for global cooperation to tackle rapidly emerging risks, with a focus on building guardrails for the most disruptive ones.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

