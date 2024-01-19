World Economic Forum 2024: Spotlight on Load Shedding and Economic Growth

The World Economic Forum (WEF) 2024, a global congregation of thought leaders and policy makers, has put the spotlight on two significant issues - load shedding and economic growth. Scheduled power outages, known as load shedding, have been disrupting economies and affecting households and businesses across various nations. The forum has emphasized the urgency for a consistent, reliable energy supply, recognizing its criticality for economic stability and expansion.

Power Sector Viability and Economic Growth

The Union Power and New Renewable Energy Minister, in the forum discussions, underlined the need for a financially sound power sector. This is vital not only to attract investment but also to propel India towards becoming a developed nation. The Minister highlighted the need to eliminate load shedding, increase power availability, reduce energy deficits, and fast-track the transition to ensure sufficient electricity for future growth.

He also stressed the importance of depoliticizing the system to ensure 24/7 electricity for consumers, asserting that power sector viability is crucial for economic growth and stability.

Electricity Crisis in Bangladesh

WEF 2024 also brought to light the electricity crisis in Bangladesh. The country is grappling with a shortage of primary fuel, economic crisis, inadequate investment in renewable energy, lack of coordination in infrastructure development, and substandard power generation centers and machinery. The dollar crisis has further complicated fuel imports, leading to debt accumulation and insufficient transmission and distribution capacity.

The risk of load shedding due to infrastructure-related reasons, such as insufficient capacity for distribution infrastructure and maintenance issues with regional gas pipelines and coal shortages, was also discussed. The forum highlighted the prevalent issue of power plants charging exorbitant prices for false installed capacity, emphasizing that production capacity should always surpass demand.

Collective Action for a Sustainable Economy

WEF 2024 aims at unifying global leaders, policy makers, and experts to devise collective strategies on these pressing issues. The forum is exploring various avenues to stimulate economic expansion, acknowledging that a robust economy is pivotal for improving living standards and reducing poverty. The deliberations are targeted at mitigating the challenges related to load shedding and its impact on economic growth, thereby paving the way for a sustainable global economy.