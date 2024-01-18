en English
Business

World Economic Forum 2024: A Deep Dive into Global Employment Trends

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:26 am EST
The 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, held from 15-19 January, 2024, centered its discourse on ‘Rebuilding Trust.’ In the wake of economic perturbations like the 2008 financial crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic, this theme resonates strongly as the world grapples with the critical task of economic and employment recovery.

A Look at Historical Employment Trends

In the throes of economic crises, job losses often ensue as production declines—a relationship underpinned by Okun’s Law. This economic principle posits that for every 1% decline in the employment rate, a 2% to 3% decline in output follows. The aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis and the recent Covid-19 pandemic validates this law. Unemployment peaked in 2009 at 6.5%, following the 2008 financial crisis, and again in 2020 at 6.9%, in the grip of pandemic restrictions. Concurrently, GDP annual growth rates mirrored these shocks, plummeting to -1.4% in 2009 and a more alarming -3.1% in 2020.

The Slow Pace of Post-Crisis Recovery

Recovery to pre-crisis employment levels can be a slow, uphill battle. Post the 2008 crisis, it took a grueling eight years for unemployment to return to pre-crisis levels. Moreover, the global growth rate never quite bounced back to pre-financial crisis levels over a 10-year average. These sobering facts spotlight the critical role of fiscal and company-level policies in shaping the pace of employment recovery post a crisis.

Productivity-Wage Discrepancy Fuels Income Inequality

Labour productivity growth is intrinsically linked to wage growth. However, in recent years, wages have struggled to match strides with productivity increases. This widening discrepancy has fueled the flames of growing income inequality. Part of the divergence can be attributed to how these metrics—wage and productivity growth—are defined and calculated.

The interconnectedness of economic forces and the sensitivity of the labour market to disruptions underscore the pivotal role of sound macroeconomic policies and effective business strategies in navigating job market shifts. As the WEF 2024 concludes, the world watches with bated breath, hoping for a resurgence in trust, employment, and economic stability.

Business Economy
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

