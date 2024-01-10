en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

World Bank Rings Alarm on Economic Slowdown in Latin America and the Caribbean

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:56 pm EST
World Bank Rings Alarm on Economic Slowdown in Latin America and the Caribbean

In an alarming turn of events, the World Bank has reported a marked slowdown in the economic activity in the Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) region. A phenomena that paints an uncertain picture for the future of these countries, affecting their growth prospects, and potentially shaking their socio-economic stability. This slowdown, according to experts, is a confluence of global economic trends, local challenges, and geopolitical intricacies.

Unraveling the Economic Slowdown

Delving into the specifics, the World Bank’s report revealed a disappointing growth rate of just 2.2% for the LAC region last year. However, the international financial institution also forecasts a gradual recovery, with growth expected to increase to 2.3% in 2024, and inching further to 2.5% in 2025. The report also provides a nuanced understanding of the distinct growth predictions for various countries within the region, underscoring the unique challenges and opportunities that each of them face.

The Implications and the Path Ahead

The ramifications of this economic slowdown are far-reaching. Beyond the immediate impact on growth prospects, the slowdown could potentially unsettle social and economic stability in the region. This underscores the urgency for governments and policymakers within these nations to pay heed to the World Bank’s findings. It is paramount that they implement robust strategies that can not only mitigate the impact of the slowdown but also chart a path towards sustainable economic development.

The Role of the World Bank

The World Bank, in its role as an international financial institution, provides crucial insights and recommendations for countries experiencing such economic challenges. The report serves as a roadmap for the LAC region, offering guidance on measures necessary to stabilize their economies and foster growth. The World Bank’s in-depth analysis and advice will be instrumental in helping these nations navigate through this difficult economic phase and set a course towards recovery and prosperity.

0
Economy
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
22 mins ago
AMP Capital's Chief Economist Discusses Inflation Trends with Sky News Australia
In a recent interview with Sky News Australia, AMP Capital Chief Economist Shane Oliver has shed light on the current state of inflation. Despite inflation levels remaining above the target set by policymakers, Oliver pointed out a positive trend that signals inflation’s impending control. Decline in Inflation: Faster Than Anticipated Oliver noted that inflation has
AMP Capital's Chief Economist Discusses Inflation Trends with Sky News Australia
Polish Central Bank Governor Predicts Q4 Economic Boost Amid Gradual Recovery
1 hour ago
Polish Central Bank Governor Predicts Q4 Economic Boost Amid Gradual Recovery
AARP Survey: 62% of Older Adults Have Not Sought Professional Help for Retirement Planning
2 hours ago
AARP Survey: 62% of Older Adults Have Not Sought Professional Help for Retirement Planning
KB Home Outperforms Expectations Despite Stock Dip
33 mins ago
KB Home Outperforms Expectations Despite Stock Dip
Federal Government Issues Warning to Supermarkets Over Rising Prices
45 mins ago
Federal Government Issues Warning to Supermarkets Over Rising Prices
Rising Yuan Preference Reveals Economic Shifts in North Korea's Private Markets
1 hour ago
Rising Yuan Preference Reveals Economic Shifts in North Korea's Private Markets
Latest Headlines
World News
Sue Johnston: A Personal Encounter with Assisted Dying
29 seconds
Sue Johnston: A Personal Encounter with Assisted Dying
Perth Scorchers' Pursuit of Historic Third Championship: A Battle Against Odds
10 mins
Perth Scorchers' Pursuit of Historic Third Championship: A Battle Against Odds
Generational Shift Challenges Code of Silence Among White House Staff
11 mins
Generational Shift Challenges Code of Silence Among White House Staff
Sarah Herron's Emotional Journey Through Miscarriage and IVF
11 mins
Sarah Herron's Emotional Journey Through Miscarriage and IVF
Chris Christie Ends 2024 Presidential Bid Following Hot Mic Controversy
11 mins
Chris Christie Ends 2024 Presidential Bid Following Hot Mic Controversy
AWU State Secretary Criticizes Government Over Treatment of WA Resources Sector and Alcoa Layoffs
12 mins
AWU State Secretary Criticizes Government Over Treatment of WA Resources Sector and Alcoa Layoffs
Puka Nacua and Hallie Aiono: A Supportive Relationship in the NFL Spotlight
12 mins
Puka Nacua and Hallie Aiono: A Supportive Relationship in the NFL Spotlight
Poland's Political Landscape Transforms with Inauguration of Pro-European Government
12 mins
Poland's Political Landscape Transforms with Inauguration of Pro-European Government
Georgia Lawmakers Outline Policy Priorities for 2024
13 mins
Georgia Lawmakers Outline Policy Priorities for 2024
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
2 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
3 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
4 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
4 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
8 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
8 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
10 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
12 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
12 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app