Armenia

World Bank Predicts Grim Economic Outlook: GDP Decline in Armenia and Global Contraction

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:24 am EST
World Bank Predicts Grim Economic Outlook: GDP Decline in Armenia and Global Contraction

On the cusp of a new decade, the World Bank’s latest report, ‘Global Economic Prospects’, paints a somber picture of the global economy and Armenia’s place within it. The report forecasts a contraction of Armenia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2.8% in 2020, followed by an expected recovery and growth of 4.9% in 2021. The document further predicts a significant contraction of the global economy by 5.2%, representing the most substantial recession since World War II.

Decade of Wasted Opportunity

The World Bank’s report suggests that the world is facing a decade of ‘wasted opportunity’, with the potential for the slowest half-decade of GDP growth in 30 years. This grim forecast comes amidst global circumstances that have had profound effects on worldwide economic stability, including trade tensions, technological changes, and, most significantly, the ongoing pandemic. The report warns that the current economic trajectory could lead to a stagnation in the progress made towards poverty reduction and economic development in developing countries.

Need for an Investment Boom

However, amidst the bleak outlook, the World Bank emphasizes the need for a sustained investment boom, particularly in developing economies. It argues that this could counteract the expected slow GDP growth and facilitate a much-needed economic transformation. The report outlines comprehensive policy packages that countries must adopt to improve fiscal and monetary frameworks, expand cross-border trade, and strengthen the quality of institutions.

The State of Global Trade

The report also delves into the state of global trade, highlighting the challenges that developing countries face in this arena. It stresses the importance of removing trade barriers and promoting cross-border financial flows to bolster economic growth. The proposed measures underscore the World Bank’s commitment to aiding countries in navigating the tumultuous global economic landscape.

Armenia Economy
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

