World Bank Forecasts Economic Slowdown and Gradual Recovery in Latin America and Caribbean

In its recent 'Global Economic Prospects' report, the World Bank has forecasted a significant economic slowdown in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) region. The region's growth was a mere 2.2% last year, influenced largely by heightened inflation and stringent monetary policies. However, amid these challenges, the World Bank anticipates a gradual recovery for the region, projecting an increase in growth to 2.3% in 2024 and a further rise to 2.5% in 2025.

Factors Influencing the Slowdown and Recovery

The slowdown in the LAC region's economy is primarily due to inflationary pressures and tight monetary policies. The World Bank suggests that as inflation proceeds to slow down and central banks cut interest rates, the barriers to investment growth are likely to ease, paving the way for economic recovery.

Economic Outlook for the Caribbean

Excluding Guyana, which is witnessing a resource boom, the Caribbean economies are forecasted to grow by 4.1% in 2024 and 3.9% in 2025. The recovery of the tourism sector post-pandemic is expected to be a significant driving force behind this growth. Furthermore, countries such as The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, St. Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Suriname all have distinct growth forecasts for the upcoming years, with varying growth rates. The Jamaican economy is expected to slow down, while the Caribbean economy overall is projected to grow by 7.4% by the end of this year, and 5.4% in 2025.

Exceptional Growth in Guyana

On the other hand, Guyana is positioned for substantial growth due to its ongoing resource boom. The World Bank has projected an impressive growth rate of 38.2% in 2024 for Guyana, and 15.2% in 2025. Despite these optimistic projections, the region still faces long-term challenges that could potentially affect its economic trajectory, including the impacts of climate change and external factors influencing global trends.