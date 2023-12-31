en English
Economy

World Bank Data Reveals Global Diaspora’s Impact on Economic and Social Landscapes

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:52 pm EST
World Bank Data Reveals Global Diaspora's Impact on Economic and Social Landscapes

The World Bank’s recent release of data reveals that approximately 184 million individuals are living outside their country of nationality, a phenomenon known as the global diaspora. This diverse group of individuals is scattered across the globe, and interestingly, nearly half are residing in low- and middle-income countries. The ramifications of this diaspora are far-reaching, impacting economic, social, and political landscapes in both host countries and countries of origin.

The Economic Implications of the Global Diaspora

The presence of such a large number of people living abroad can significantly affect the economies of their host countries. For instance, they can contribute to labor markets and stimulate cultural exchanges. Take Nigeria as an example – the World Bank predicts that diaspora remittances into the country will surpass $20 billion by the end of the year, reflecting a 1.9% increase in remittances into the Sub-Saharan Africa region. These remittances, according to World Bank’s Global Director of the Social Protection and Jobs Global Practice, Iffath Sharif, and lead economist Dilip Ratha, can be leveraged for private capital mobilization to support development finance.

The Social Dynamics and Policy Implications

Social dynamics in host countries can also see a transformation due to the influence of the diaspora. Cultural exchanges and integration become key aspects of societal change. However, the countries left behind by these individuals aren’t immune to the effects either. A significant diaspora can result in a brain drain, or a shift in demographic compositions, that can affect the origin countries adversely. This necessitates policy discussions and decision-making processes related to immigration, integration, and international aid.

Reflecting Global Trends and Future Perspectives

The data released by the World Bank may mirror ongoing global trends such as migration due to economic opportunities, conflicts, or environmental factors. These trends are likely to shape future discussions and actions on immigration policies and international aid. For instance, the International Debt Report 2023 by the World Bank warns of financial risks confronting low and middle-income economies, with 28 countries now at high risk of debt distress. This situation calls for global attention and concerted efforts to address the mounting debt crisis and its implications on global migration trends. The diaspora’s role in contributing to their home countries’ economies, as seen in Nigeria, may also offer a glimmer of hope amidst these challenges.

Economy International Affairs
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

