Wisconsin Bill Proposes Employer Tax Credits for Child Care Amid Crisis

Wisconsin is grappling with a burgeoning child care crisis, leaving countless families in a lurch to find affordable child care options. In response, a Republican-authored bill has taken center stage, proposing an innovative solution – offering state tax credits to employers who extend child care assistance to their employees. This measure, if passed, will allow employers to claim up to $100,000 for establishing or contributing to child care programs.

Bill Details and Amendments

Under the proposed bill, amendments may permit contributions to any regulated program, and tax credits for operating an employee child care center could reach as high as $3,000 per child. The original version of the bill advocated for refundable credits, but subsequent amendments suggest making these nonrefundable. However, employers would have the option to carry forward the difference.

Business Leaders and Child Care Providers Weigh In

The bill has garnered widespread support among business leaders, who cite potential workforce benefits. On the other hand, child care providers have voiced concerns that the bill doesn't adequately address their core challenges, such as low wages and staffing shortages. Many are advocating for a broader approach, like channeling more investments into the Child Care Counts program, which has played a pivotal role in sustaining providers throughout the pandemic.

Uncertain Future

As it stands, the fate of the child care crisis bill remains uncertain. Along with a related proposal to expand business development tax credits, the bill awaits further committee action and potential passage before the legislative session concludes. Amid this uncertainty, an expansion of the Child Tax Credit is also under consideration, aiming to lift as many as 400,000 kids above the poverty line in the first year while also providing significant relief for qualifying households. Wisconsin's Earned Income Tax Credit is already in place, but the federal plan is expected to ease the burden on low-income households significantly more.