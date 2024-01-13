Wipro’s Q3 Results: Emerging Demand Amid Profit Decline

IT services giant, Wipro, on January 12, revealed its December quarter results, indicating emerging demand signs, albeit the discretionary spending by clients hasn’t risen yet. CEO Thierry Delaporte expressed cautious optimism, noting a shift from revenue deceleration to stabilization and potential growth, with the consulting business expected to recover first as demand returns.

Wipro’s Performance in Numbers

Wipro reported an 11.74% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,694.2 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The firm’s consolidated revenue from operations fell by 4.4% to Rs 22,205.1 crore during the December quarter. The IT Services segment revenue dropped by 4.5% on a year-over-year basis to Rs 22,150.8 crore. Wipro anticipates the IT Services business segment’s revenue to be between $2,615 million to $2,669 million in the March 2024 quarter.

Signs of Demand Recovery

Despite the decrease in net profit and revenue, Delaporte highlighted the consulting business, particularly through subsidiaries Capco and Rizing, as the potential first to recover with returning demand. Consulting services in IT involve advising clients on aligning technology strategies with business or process strategies. However, Delaporte indicated that the market has not changed dramatically, with clients maintaining conservative investments.

Deal Wins and Sector Performance

Wipro secured large deals worth $0.9 billion in Q3FY24, a decrease from the $1.28 billion in the prior quarter. Total deal wins for the quarter stood at $3.8 billion, reflecting the performance of the September quarter. In terms of verticals, the company saw a decrease of 4.9 percent in its largest sector, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), while healthcare grew by 7.3 percent. The energy, natural resources, and utilities sectors remained unchanged, while the BFSI vertical contribution also reduced slightly in Q3.