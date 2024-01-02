en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Winter Season Sees Significant Decrease in Used Car Prices

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:35 am EST
Winter Season Sees Significant Decrease in Used Car Prices

The winter season has witnessed a noticeable decrease in the value of second-hand cars, thereby offering models at a significantly reduced price as compared to their worth in the autumn months.

This trend, while posing a challenge to car dealerships, has opened up opportunities for car enthusiasts to acquire vehicles that were just a tad bit out of their financial reach previously.

Car Market Trends in 2023

In 2023, the car market saw mixed developments with fluctuations in car prices between models from many automakers. The price of new cars declined by an estimated 2.5% to 5%, while used cars saw a more substantial decrease of approximately 10%.

The downward trend in car prices became more apparent towards the end of the year. The global pandemic, gradually receding, and an increase in the supply of vehicles contributed to this downward trend.

Impact of Surplus Production and Semiconductor Shortage

Global auto production in 2023 had a surplus of 5 million vehicles, leading to a decline in used car prices starting from May as inventories grew. However, experts anticipate that new car production might become scarcer in 2024 than in 2023, leading to a potential increase in car prices.

The persistent shortage of semiconductors will continue to adversely impact auto manufacturing in the coming years, resulting in increased production costs and consequently, rising car prices.

Timing is Key

Timing plays an essential role when buying a car. The end of each month, every quarter, and the end of the year are considered the cheapest times to buy a car. Prospective buyers can also get the best price before the launch of a new version of a car.

Despite the expected decrease in prices for both new and used cars in 2023, the price won’t be as low as it was pre-pandemic.

Amidst these market fluctuations, Andrew Chappie, a car collector and creator of the YouTube channel Volkswizard, fulfilled a personal aspiration by purchasing a 2014 Audi R8 Spyder. This car model experienced a 12 percent decrease in value, allowing him to own his dream car at a more affordable price.

0
Automotive Business Economy
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Iran's Automotive Industry Accelerates: Significant Growth in Vehicle Production

By Momen Zellmi

Ford Motor Co. Analyses: A Look into the Auto Giant's Financial Performance

By Shivani Chauhan

Auto Loan Delinquency Rates Hit Near 30-Year High Amid Steep Vehicle Prices and High Interest Rates

By BNN Correspondents

CES 2024: Tech Giants Unveil Pioneering Automotive Technologies

By Salman Akhtar

The Suzuki LC: A Retro Tribute to Suzuki's First-Ever Model ...
@Automotive · 20 mins
The Suzuki LC: A Retro Tribute to Suzuki's First-Ever Model ...
heart comment 0
Behind the EPA’s Electric Vehicle Range Testing and Real-World Implications

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Behind the EPA's Electric Vehicle Range Testing and Real-World Implications
TF Sport and General Motors Join Forces for World Endurance Championship

By Salman Khan

TF Sport and General Motors Join Forces for World Endurance Championship
Michael Jordan’s Classic 1991 BMW 850i Hits the Auction Block

By Salman Khan

Michael Jordan's Classic 1991 BMW 850i Hits the Auction Block
Volkswagen Commences Production of Cupra Tavascan EV in China

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Volkswagen Commences Production of Cupra Tavascan EV in China
Latest Headlines
World News
Moderna Surges Ahead: Significant Advancements in Clinical Programs and Pipeline
15 seconds
Moderna Surges Ahead: Significant Advancements in Clinical Programs and Pipeline
McKenna's Crucial Decision: Who Will Replace George Hirst?
15 seconds
McKenna's Crucial Decision: Who Will Replace George Hirst?
Vince Russo Slams WWE RAW Segment: A Debate on Quality Versus Entertainment
34 seconds
Vince Russo Slams WWE RAW Segment: A Debate on Quality Versus Entertainment
cGAS-STING Pathway: A Game-Changer in Breast Cancer Pathogenesis and Treatment?
37 seconds
cGAS-STING Pathway: A Game-Changer in Breast Cancer Pathogenesis and Treatment?
Liverpool FC Eyes Argentinian Prodigy Federico Redondo
45 seconds
Liverpool FC Eyes Argentinian Prodigy Federico Redondo
Kentucky's High School Basketball Legend Travis Perry: A Journey from Local Stardom to Anticipated College Career
47 seconds
Kentucky's High School Basketball Legend Travis Perry: A Journey from Local Stardom to Anticipated College Career
WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez's Battle with MCAS: A Fight Beyond the Ring
51 seconds
WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez's Battle with MCAS: A Fight Beyond the Ring
Cody Wray Capps: A Beacon of Hope Remembered
55 seconds
Cody Wray Capps: A Beacon of Hope Remembered
Ministry of Education Enforces Cholera Preventive Measures in Schools
1 min
Ministry of Education Enforces Cholera Preventive Measures in Schools
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
2 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app