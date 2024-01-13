en English
White Rabbit BBQ Joins the Growing List of Cork Business Closures amidst Escalating Operating Costs

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:09 pm EST
White Rabbit BBQ, a beloved culinary institution located at 56 MacCurtain Street in Cork, has made the sombre announcement of its permanent closure set for February 4th, 2024. Known for its mouth-watering offerings for the past nine years, this closure adds to a string of recent shutdowns of local businesses, dealing a significant blow to Cork’s local economy.

The Rising Tide of Business Closures

Notably, the closures are not isolated incidents but part of a larger pattern that has been plaguing the local economy. Other notable establishments such as Nash 19, Tung Sing, and Pigalle have also succumbed to the harsh economic conditions. Beyond the hospitality sector, Twilight newsagents and The Baldy Barber, among other non-hospitality businesses, are also grappling with financial difficulties. This wave of closures has led to significant job losses, with Nash 19’s closure alone accounting for the disappearance of 20 jobs.

The Underlying Issue: Unsustainable Operating Costs

The common denominator behind these closures is the unsustainable operating costs that have become a bane for several businesses in the area. White Rabbit BBQ, like many others, cited escalating costs as the primary reason for its decision. These costs encompass soaring energy prices, increased VAT, a hike in minimum wage, and rising supplier costs, creating a hostile environment for businesses to thrive.

Appeals for Government Intervention

This escalating crisis has caught the attention of Labour Party councillor John Maher, who has called on the government to intervene. Maher emphasises the urgency of the situation, with several establishments being forced to shut down just 12 days into the new year. He urges the government to provide much-needed assistance to these struggling businesses before the situation worsens.

Hope in the Horizon: White Rabbit’s Expansion Plans

Despite the unfortunate closure of the MacCurtain Street location, there remains a glimmer of hope. The restaurant’s other outlets, White Rabbit BBQ at Marina Market and White Rabbit Deli on Princes Street, are not only staying open but also expanding their offerings. The restaurant has encouraged its customers to utilise their vouchers before the closure, with the assurance that these vouchers will remain valid at the other locations post February 5th.

Business Economy Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

