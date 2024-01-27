Whistleblower Unveils Widespread Fraud in COVID-Era Employee Retention Tax Credit Program

A whistleblower report has shed light on an alarming trend concerning the Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC), a COVID-era tax relief initiative. The report suggests that as high as 95% of claims made by businesses for the tax credit may be fraudulent. IRS Commissioner, Danny Werfel, acknowledged this stark reality in a confidential meeting with senators.

The Mounting Costs of ERTC

Originally designed to incentivize businesses to retain employees amidst the economic turbulence caused by the pandemic, the ERTC program's costs have skyrocketed to almost five times the initial projection of $55 billion. This fiscal haemorrhaging has led to a rare bipartisan agreement: the ERTC program must come to an end.

Recouping Losses and Funding Future Tax Breaks

The Joint Committee on Taxation posits that curtailing the ERTC and imposing penalties on those promoting fraudulent claims could recoup approximately $79 billion over a decade. This significant sum could be redirected to other tax breaks, including an expanded child tax credit for low-income households.

Legislative Measures and Uncertain Outcomes

The House committee has greenlit a package to pare back the ERTC with wide-ranging bipartisan support. However, its eventual passage through the entire Congress remains uncertain. This legislation aims to halt new ERTC claims after January 31, 2023, and levy penalties on entities promoting the tax credit with the knowledge that it could result in tax underreporting.

ERTC: A Breeding Ground for Fraudulent Activities?

The credit, which could total up to $26,000 per employee, was often claimed with inadequate documentation, raising concerns about potential abuse and fraud. In response, the IRS has temporarily stopped accepting new claims and is undertaking audits and criminal investigations into suspected fraudulent activities. These measures have led to a 40% reduction in weekly claims.

Congress is considering this legislation not only to minimize fraud but also to aid the IRS in resolving legitimate claims. As the story unfolds, and more details emerge, the hope is that this will mark a turning point in the fight against tax fraud, ultimately safeguarding taxpayers' money and reinforcing trust in the system.