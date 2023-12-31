Western Economies Outperform in 2023 Amid Inflation and Cost of Living Crisis

In 2023, Western economies, against all odds, surpassed expectations despite a globally challenging landscape. This optimism, however, is checked by persistent uncertainties, notably the enduring inflation and the European cost of living crisis. The European economy grapples with substantial hurdles, including inflated living costs, weakened external demand, and a stringent monetary policy, all leading to a noticeable deceleration in growth.

Europe’s Struggle with Inflation and High Cost of Living

Despite a drop in inflation to 2.4% in November 2023, the lowest in over two years, the real cost of living remains considerably higher than pre-inflation levels. This indicates a crisis far from resolution. Monetary policy is expected to stay tight into the first half of 2024, with the potential for the European Central Bank (ECB) to reduce interest rates if economic activity continues to weaken. ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane and President Christine Lagarde have both urged caution, stating it’s premature to declare inflation defeated.

Downbeat Economic Forecast

The European Commission’s Autumn Forecast has downgraded the EU GDP growth projections for 2023 to 0.6%. High inflation, tightening monetary policy, and weak demand have been cited as contributing factors. Despite these challenges, a gradual recovery is expected, though the EU economy must navigate the delicate balance between recovery and prudent monetary policy.

Global Trade Growth Slows Down

The World Trade Organization (WTO) has stated that global trade growth is set to slow sharply in 2023. The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) also projected a decrease in goods trade by about US $2 trillion or 8 per cent in 2023, with overall global trade expected to contract by 5 per cent compared to the previous year. Trade restrictions since 2018 have limited export sales, and the global economy is expected to falter next year under the strain of war, elevated inflation, and continued high interest rates.