en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Weighing the Worth of a Four-Year Degree: Earnings, Regrets, and the Impact on Society

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:40 am EST
Weighing the Worth of a Four-Year Degree: Earnings, Regrets, and the Impact on Society

As college application season swings into full gear, the recurring question of the value of a four-year degree versus career training re-emerges. While some industry experts argue that the worth of bachelor’s degrees is dwindling, with several tech companies dropping degree requirements for specific roles, a report from the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce contradicts this stance.

‘The College Payoff’: In Defense of a Degree

The report, aptly titled ‘The College Payoff’, posits that, on average, bachelor’s degree holders earn 84% more than those with only a high school diploma. However, the financial gains attached to a degree vary considerably across different fields of study. For instance, graduates in the domains of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), along with those specializing in health and business, are likely to earn the most, both at the onset and throughout their careers.

The Regret Factor: Choice of Major

On the flip side, 44% of job seekers with college degrees express regret over their choice of major, according to a survey by ZipRecruiter. The most regretted majors include journalism, sociology, communications, and education. The survey revealed that, given a second chance, many graduates would have opted to major in computer science or business administration.

Pay Gap: High-Paying vs Low-Paying Majors

High-paying college majors can lead to a lifetime earnings difference of up to 3-4 million dollars compared to the lowest-paying majors. As job security and salary become increasingly important considerations for graduates in the shadow of a potential recession, computer science majors, with their high starting salaries, rank among the most content with their educational choices.

College Education: A Worthy Investment?

A report on the financial returns of a UNC education revealed a stark contrast in lifetime earnings for students with and without degrees. Those with a UNC System bachelor’s degree have lifetime earnings of $1.2 million compared to $628,000 for those without a degree. This data suggests a net return on the college education investment of $494,000. The earnings differential for graduate degree holders is close to $900,000, further emphasizing the potential benefits of higher education.

The Flip Side: Student Debt and Financial Pressures

Despite these promising figures, the financial burden of student loans and the challenges of navigating the college application and financial aid process pose significant difficulties. The increasing student debt and declining enrollment rates reflect these pressures. Personal accounts of individuals struggling with student loans and dropping out of college due to financial constraints serve as a stark reminder of the less savory aspects of higher education.

The Broader Impact: Beyond Economic Benefits

However, the value of higher education extends beyond mere economic benefits. College graduates often feel more socially connected and civically engaged, contributing positively to the societal fabric. The potential for a college degree to increase lifetime earnings by an average of $1 million over a high school education, coupled with the broader societal impact, makes a compelling case for the worth of pursuing a four-year degree.

0
Economy Education
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
2 mins ago
Global Markets Hold Steady Amid Anticipation of Key Economic Decisions
Monday’s global stock markets revealed minimal movement, with the MSCI’s world stock index remaining unperturbed in European morning trading, following a marginal dip of 0.35% earlier this year. This drop was in the wake of a significant 20% surge in 2023. Contrary to investor expectations, China’s central bank refrained from slashing its medium-term policy rate,
Global Markets Hold Steady Amid Anticipation of Key Economic Decisions
EN-230 Road Repair Enhances Transportation and Economy in Lunda-Sul
33 mins ago
EN-230 Road Repair Enhances Transportation and Economy in Lunda-Sul
India's Wholesale Price Index Rises 0.73% YoY in December, Signifying Inflation Uptick
38 mins ago
India's Wholesale Price Index Rises 0.73% YoY in December, Signifying Inflation Uptick
India's WPI Inflation Reaches 9-Month High, Fuelled by Rising Food Prices
3 mins ago
India's WPI Inflation Reaches 9-Month High, Fuelled by Rising Food Prices
Australia's Wealth Disparity: The $40 Million Home Sale and the Deepening Divide
12 mins ago
Australia's Wealth Disparity: The $40 Million Home Sale and the Deepening Divide
Port Wage Dispute Threatens Economic Stability and Consumer Prices
14 mins ago
Port Wage Dispute Threatens Economic Stability and Consumer Prices
Latest Headlines
World News
British Columbia's Stand-off: A Battle Over Surrey's Police Transition
17 seconds
British Columbia's Stand-off: A Battle Over Surrey's Police Transition
Shapps Confident in Conservative Party's Prospects Amidst Difficult Political Climate
26 seconds
Shapps Confident in Conservative Party's Prospects Amidst Difficult Political Climate
The Underutilized Potential of Health Savings Accounts
2 mins
The Underutilized Potential of Health Savings Accounts
Revitalizing OCE CoD: AEN Introduces CoD Platinum Division
3 mins
Revitalizing OCE CoD: AEN Introduces CoD Platinum Division
Milind Deora Swaps Congress for Shiv Sena: A Blow for the Grand Old Party
3 mins
Milind Deora Swaps Congress for Shiv Sena: A Blow for the Grand Old Party
Sumo Wrestling Returns to Melbourne After Fifty Years: A Cultural Exchange in the Offing
4 mins
Sumo Wrestling Returns to Melbourne After Fifty Years: A Cultural Exchange in the Offing
London's Salad Bars: A Testament to Evolving Dietary Habits
6 mins
London's Salad Bars: A Testament to Evolving Dietary Habits
Josef Fritzl, Austrian Man Who Imprisoned Daughter, May Be Released Due to Ailing Health
8 mins
Josef Fritzl, Austrian Man Who Imprisoned Daughter, May Be Released Due to Ailing Health
Senator Marco Rubio Endorses Donald Trump: Unpacking the Implications
9 mins
Senator Marco Rubio Endorses Donald Trump: Unpacking the Implications
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
58 mins
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
1 hour
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
1 hour
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
2 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
4 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
6 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
7 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app