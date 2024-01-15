WEF Report: Global Economy Faces Weakening Growth Amid Geopolitical Tensions

The World Economic Forum’s (WEF) latest report paints a sobering picture for the global economy in 2024. Based on a survey conducted among 30 chief economists between November and December 2023, the report reveals an anticipated weakening of global economic growth. The survey results show a majority of 56% predicting a downturn, while a mere 20% see conditions remaining static, and an optimistic 23% foresee some improvement. Echoing this sentiment, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also projects a slight dip in global economic growth to 2.9% for 2024, down from 3% in 2023.

Europe Faces Economic Pessimism

Particularly concerning is the outlook for Europe. A staggering 77% of the surveyed economists predict a decline in growth, marking a significant increase from previous forecasts. This pessimism is not just confined to Europe. The economic growth prospects for the United States have also soured, with only 56% of economists expecting moderate or higher growth, a decline from earlier predictions.

Asia’s Economic Prospects Remain Stable, but Concerns Over China Loom

Contrastingly, the economic perspectives for South Asia, East Asia, and the Pacific remain relatively stable. However, the shadow of concern has been cast over China’s growth trajectory. A majority of economists now foresee only moderate improvements in China’s economic growth. The uncertainties of China’s property market, coupled with weaker consumption and lower industrial production, contribute to this cautious prediction.

Geopolitical Tensions Fuel Economic Volatility

The report also underscores the influence of geopolitical tensions on the anticipated economic volatility. The ongoing conflict in Ukraine, strained relations between China and the U.S, and potential flashpoints in the Middle East are seen as key catalysts for this instability. An overwhelming 87% of economists predict these geopolitical events will fuel global economic instability over the next three years, with a similar majority foreseeing spikes in stock market volatility.

Inflation Expectations Ease Despite Economic Challenges

Despite the gloomy economic prognosis, there is a glimmer of hope regarding inflation. About 70% of economists anticipate easing financial conditions, with expectations of high inflation decreasing across various regions. This trend is particularly noticeable in Europe and the U.S., where moderate inflation is still expected. The report also highlights the potential benefits of AI-enabled productivity, marking a silver lining among the economic clouds.