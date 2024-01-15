en English
Business

WEF Predicts Economic Weakening in 2024 Amidst Geo-economic Fragmentation and AI Advancements

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:41 am EST
The World Economic Forum (WEF) has released its Chief Economists Outlook report for 2024, painting a somewhat bleak picture of the global economy. Over half of the chief economists surveyed anticipate a weakening global economy, spurred by tight financial conditions, increasing geopolitical tensions, and the rapid advancement of generative artificial intelligence (AI).

Uneven Growth and Economic Headwinds

Regional growth outlooks present a mixed bag. South Asia, East Asia, and the Pacific, for instance, are expected to witness moderate growth. However, the growth forecast for China, a key player in these regions, has been tempered by concerns over consumption, industrial production, and the property market. The report also warns of a loosening of labour markets and financial conditions globally, causing a potential rise in unemployment rates. However, inflation expectations have been reduced across regions.

Emerging Markets Showing Promise

In contrast, growth expectations for Latin America, the Caribbean, sub-Saharan Africa, and Central Asia are on the rise. These regions, often considered emerging markets, are predicted to experience moderate growth. This is a welcome change, as these regions have often struggled with economic instability in the past.

Increasing Geo-economic Fragmentation

The report also warns of an acceleration in geo-economic fragmentation. Geopolitics are expected to exacerbate global economic and stock market volatility, promote localization, and widen the North-South divide. Industrial policies are projected to remain uncoordinated between countries, potentially leading to fiscal strains and exacerbating the disparity between high-income and low-income economies.

AI: A Double-Edged Sword

While the impact of generative AI is seen as beneficial in high-income economies, particularly in terms of efficiency and innovation, its net-positive impact on employment is uncertain, especially in low-income economies. This emphasises the necessity for equitable AI development and deployment to avoid exacerbating existing economic disparities.

The Chief Economists Outlook report serves as a vital tool for policymakers, providing insights into the anticipated economic landscape of 2024. It underscores the importance of global cooperation and policy coordination to navigate the looming economic headwinds and capitalise on potential growth opportunities.

Business Economy International Relations
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

