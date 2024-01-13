en English
Business

Wealth Surge for Rich Listers Amidst Bull Market

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:14 am EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 9:16 am EST
Wealth Surge for Rich Listers Amidst Bull Market

Asia’s wealthiest individuals, known as the Rich Listers, are experiencing a significant wealth surge amidst a robust bull market. Over a short span of three months, these high-net-worth individuals have seen their fortunes swell by tens of millions of dollars, thanks to the escalating share prices and market valuations.

The Bull Market’s Beneficiaries

Investors and entrepreneurs who hold substantial equity in publicly traded companies or have sizeable investment portfolios are reaping the rewards of the market’s sustained growth. Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest person, added a staggering $3.7 billion to his net worth in a single day as shares of his flagship firm surged.

With his net worth now standing at $92.6 billion, Ambani is on the verge of joining the exclusive club of billionaires with fortunes surpassing $100 billion.

An Unequal Financial Windfall

However, this financial windfall is not shared universally. It is concentrated among those with the means to invest heavily in the markets. This trend underscores the wealth disparity during economic prosperity, which tends to favor those already perched at the pinnacle of the wealth spectrum.

Strengthening Financial Status

For these Rich Listers, the bull market has been a boon, further cementing their financial status. In some cases, it has even propelled them higher up in the rankings of the world’s wealthiest individuals. As the stock market continues its upswing, these top-tier investors are poised to further increase their fortunes, highlighting the economic divide that prevails even amidst widespread market prosperity.

author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

