Economy

Wealth Inequality: A Global Examination of the Wealth Gap

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:01 pm EST
In 2022, an examination of global wealth distribution exposed stark disparities across different regions of the world. Latin America and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) experienced the most pronounced wealth inequality, with the affluent ten percent of the population controlling nearly 76 percent of total wealth. In stark contrast, Europe and Oceania witnessed a more equitable distribution, with the wealthiest ten percent possessing around 60 percent of total wealth.

Global Inequality: The Stark Reality

However, even in regions like East and South Asia, where the economically marginalised half had the greatest share of wealth, this demographic accounted for just over five percent of the total wealth. These figures underscore the pervasive nature of wealth inequality, with overwhelming concentrations of wealth among the top echelons of society globally.

The Wealthy and the Pandemic

The world’s 500 richest individuals added a staggering 2.2 trillion US dollars to their fortunes during 2023, primarily due to the robust performance of tech stocks. The likes of Elon Musk and Francoise Bettencourt Meyers saw their wealth skyrocket, becoming the world’s richest man and woman, respectively. This massive gain marked a rebound from the 2.1 trillion lost in 2022.

Inequality and Discrimination

The pandemic has led to the largest rise in between-country inequality in three decades. Emerging evidence suggests that COVID-19 may have disrupted the positive trend of declining intra-country inequality. Inequalities based on income, age, sex, disability, race, and other factors persist worldwide, threatening long-term social and economic development and harming poverty reduction efforts. Discrimination continues to plague every country, with one in five persons reporting discrimination based on at least one ground prohibited by international human rights law.

Sustainable Development and Inequality

The Sustainable Development Goals Report 2023 underscores the importance of achieving and sustaining income growth of the bottom 40% of the population at a rate higher than the national average by 2030, among other measures to reduce inequalities. The stark reality of wealth distribution and the ever-widening gap between the rich and poor serves as a grim reminder of the urgent need for global action.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

