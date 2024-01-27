Washington State University Announces 3% Tuition Hike for 2024-2025 Academic Year

In a decisive move, the Washington State University (WSU) Board of Regents has green-lighted a 3% tuition hike for the 2024-2025 academic year. This decision, which comes after prolonged discussions that initiated in October, will affect both undergraduate and graduate students, irrespective of their residency status. The aim is to ensure that the university maintains a competitive and affordable position within Washington's higher education landscape.

Details of the Tuition Hike

As per the new rates, resident undergraduate tuition will escalate to $11,305, marking an increase from the current $10,976. Nonresident undergraduates, on the other hand, will now have to shell out $27,864, up from $27,052. Resident graduate students will witness their tuition rise to $13,055 from $12,675, while nonresident graduates will bear an increased cost of $28,677, from the previous $27,842.

Programs that are professional and self-sustaining in nature, such as the applied economic program, will also experience a 2.6% increase in tuition fees. The rates for Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine residents are expected to be set in March, with a proposed 3% increase. If approved, this would raise their tuition to $42,118 from the existing $40,891.

Washington State Law and Tuition Increase

A state law in Washington caps the increase for resident undergraduate tuition to the average annual growth rate in the state's median hourly wage over the last 14 years. For this year, it permits up to a 3% increase. However, other student categories do not have any such cap on tuition increases.

Reasons Behind the Tuition Hike

The tuition rise is a response to financial challenges faced by the institution, which include inflation and a decrease in enrollment since 2020. The latter has resulted in lower tuition revenue, thereby necessitating this step.