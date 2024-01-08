en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Wall Street Braces for Earnings Amid Loan Concerns; Global Political and Financial Updates

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 8, 2024 at 6:16 pm EST
Wall Street Braces for Earnings Amid Loan Concerns; Global Political and Financial Updates

As the financial world turns its gaze towards Wall Street, major U.S. banks gear up for the release of their fourth-quarter earnings. Market analysts and investors alike are bracing for an anticipated surge in bad loans, with non-performing loans projected to have swelled to an alarming $24.4 billion across JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup in the last quarter of 2023. This figure marks a near $6 billion leap since the closing of 2022.

The Impact of Rising Interest Rates

Rising interest rates have taken a toll on the banking sector, inflating deposit costs and diminishing the value of banks’ bond portfolios. The six largest banks, a group that includes Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, are forecasted to report a 13 percent drop in earnings compared to the previous year.

Under the Spotlight: JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup

Among the banking titans, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup find themselves under intensified scrutiny. JPMorgan Chase, currently the largest U.S. bank by several metrics, and Citigroup, with its planned reorganization and deepened engagement in China’s financial markets, are set to draw significant attention.

A Troubled Recovery

The banking sector is still in the throes of recovery following the downfall of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, as well as the crisis at Credit Suisse in 2023. Simultaneously, European banks grapple with pressures from investor activists and regulatory investigation into their ties with non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs). These NBFIs now command nearly half of the world’s financial assets.

In parallel global news, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pins his hopes on a political revival through tax cuts and addressing the Post Office Horizon IT scandal. Meanwhile, Charles Michel, the European Council president, is stepping down to contend for a seat in the European parliament. In the economic sector, a fall in retail sales in the Eurozone just before Christmas flags potential economic challenges, while sustainability concerns hover over an aging global shipping fleet. In the political realm, Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is posed to extend her rule, Argentina grapples with financial deadlines, and Taiwan brims with anticipation for its presidential election.

0
Business Economy International Relations
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
52 seconds ago
Jefferies Financial Group Battles Market Volatility Amid Dealmaking Slowdown
Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a leading investment banking firm, recently reported a fourth-quarter profit and revenue decrease, underlining broader trends in the financial industry. This downturn can be attributed to a slump in dealmaking activities, reflecting various market conditions such as economic uncertainty and stock market fluctuations. Advisory Fees and Asset Management Take a Hit
Jefferies Financial Group Battles Market Volatility Amid Dealmaking Slowdown
FAA Grounds Boeing 737 Max 9 Planes, Boeing's Shares Take a Hit
9 mins ago
FAA Grounds Boeing 737 Max 9 Planes, Boeing's Shares Take a Hit
Royal Enfield Partners with Tamil Nadu Government for Expansion
9 mins ago
Royal Enfield Partners with Tamil Nadu Government for Expansion
US Stock Market Experiences Mixed Results Amid Boeing's Fall
2 mins ago
US Stock Market Experiences Mixed Results Amid Boeing's Fall
RWBaird Cautions Investors: Capital One, Wells Fargo, and American Express under the Microscope
2 mins ago
RWBaird Cautions Investors: Capital One, Wells Fargo, and American Express under the Microscope
NAR President Resigns Amid Blackmail Allegations: A Shakeup in the Real Estate Industry
7 mins ago
NAR President Resigns Amid Blackmail Allegations: A Shakeup in the Real Estate Industry
Latest Headlines
World News
Expert Cleaning Tips for a Healthier Bedroom and Better Sleep
59 seconds
Expert Cleaning Tips for a Healthier Bedroom and Better Sleep
Hardmission Music Festival Incident: A Wake-Up Call for Safety Measures
2 mins
Hardmission Music Festival Incident: A Wake-Up Call for Safety Measures
Medical Negligence Claims a Tender Life: Inquest Reveals Baby's Death Following Misdiagnosis and Early Hospital Discharge
2 mins
Medical Negligence Claims a Tender Life: Inquest Reveals Baby's Death Following Misdiagnosis and Early Hospital Discharge
Sadiq Khan's Funding Decision: A Panacea or Fuel for More Tube Strikes?
2 mins
Sadiq Khan's Funding Decision: A Panacea or Fuel for More Tube Strikes?
Conservative Party's Controversial Choice: Jeanne Sibley to Succeed Peter Bone
3 mins
Conservative Party's Controversial Choice: Jeanne Sibley to Succeed Peter Bone
Declining Bulk Billing Rates in Australia: A Threat to Affordable Healthcare
5 mins
Declining Bulk Billing Rates in Australia: A Threat to Affordable Healthcare
From Publishing to Politics: Marc Burca's Surprising Career Move Amid Pop Culture Revivals
5 mins
From Publishing to Politics: Marc Burca's Surprising Career Move Amid Pop Culture Revivals
Dominica's PM Skerrit Lauds Citizenship By Investment Program Amidst Challenges
9 mins
Dominica's PM Skerrit Lauds Citizenship By Investment Program Amidst Challenges
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
11 mins
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
11 mins
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
27 mins
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
4 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
6 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
8 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
11 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
13 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
13 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
13 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app