Business

Wal-Mart’s Expansion: A Tale of Growth, Opposition, and Market Dynamism

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:21 pm EST
Wal-Mart's Expansion and Impact on Local Economies

The rise of large-scale discount retailers, often known as big-box stores, has sparked an array of responses from diverse stakeholders. The recent case of Wal-Mart, the world’s most extensive retailer as of 2014, entering new markets, is an apt example. This expansion triggers a mixed bag of reactions – from protests and campaigns against the retail giant to support from consumer groups who see the benefits of lower prices and increased variety that big-box stores traditionally offer.

Wal-Mart’s Expansion and Impact on Local Economies

Wal-Mart de México experienced a challenging fiscal year in 2023, with its Q3 results announced in late October. Notwithstanding a downtrend in earnings, the company showed robust growth in ticket and traffic, leading to a strong 8% comps. The holiday season, aggressive expansion, and a greater focus on private label brands are projected to be significant growth drivers for the company in Q4.

Safety Concerns at Wal-Mart Stores

In a disturbing incident, a man in Florida was arrested for attempting to kidnap a 4-year-old child at a Wal-Mart in Lehigh Acres. The suspect, Pablo Pintueles Hernandez, was captured on camera grabbing the boy by the wrist and attempting to take him away. The boy’s family member managed to pull the child away from Hernandez, who was later arrested for false imprisonment of a child 13 years old and under.

Wal-Mart’s Market Performance

Amid these developments, Moody Lynn Lieberson LLC has increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, adding 9,177 shares. Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The stock traded up 1.28%, hitting 158.93. Walmart’s quarterly earnings data revealed 1.53 earnings per share, with a net margin of 2.55 and a return on equity of 21.20. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Business Economy Society
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

