Visakhapatnam Customs Targets High Revenue following International Customs Day Celebrations

Yesterday, the World Customs Organization marked International Customs Day with a significant celebration at the Custom House in Visakhapatnam. This event saw the attendance of diverse stakeholders, including importers, exporters, and representatives from Public Sector Enterprises. The celebration underscored the importance of customs operations in Visakhapatnam, a hub that generated a noteworthy revenue of Rs 15,990.62 crores in the previous fiscal year.

Ambitious Revenue Target

During the event, officials announced an ambitious target for the current fiscal year, aiming to achieve a revenue of Rs 16,942 crores. This target highlights the vital role of Visakhapatnam Customs in contributing to the local economy and overall government revenue generation.

Role of Customs in Economic Growth

The Union Finance Minister and Revenue Secretary emphasized the crucial role that Customs Department initiatives play in fostering trade growth and achieving a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of $5 trillion by 2027-28. They highlighted the theme of 'Customs Engaging Traditional and New Partners with Purpose' and stressed the need for collaborative efforts to position India as the world's third-largest economy.

Automation to Improve Customs Processes

The Revenue Secretary mentioned the development of a fully automated trade interface system, dubbed Customs 2.0. This initiative is designed to streamline customs processes, enhancing efficiency, and is anticipated to improve India's ranking in the World Bank's evaluation of customs procedures.