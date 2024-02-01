Venezuelan Migrants' Car Washing at Denver Intersections Raises Safety Concerns

The streets of Denver, Colorado, mirror the vibrancy of South American life as Venezuelan migrants, dodging the blows of unemployment, have taken to washing cars at bustling intersections. The sight, reminiscent of their homeland, is a result of delayed government work permits, leaving tens of thousands of migrants without jobs. As a common practice, teams armed with squeegees swarm parked vehicles, offering to clean them for cash.

The Implications of a Migrant Crisis

Yoli Casas, executive director of ViVe Wellness, a nonprofit migrant support group, observed this scene with a sense of familiarity. However, this new norm is sparking safety concerns. The Denver Police Department (DPD) has cautioned that this window-washing practice could pose a potential hazard to drivers. As such, it could lead to citations or charges for offenses like aggressive panhandling and soliciting, which carry penalties of up to 300 days in jail and a $999 fine.

An Emphasis on Education Over Citation

While the DPD refrained from commenting to The National Desk, it informed KDVR that it prioritizes educating the migrants involved over penalizing them. Jon Ewing from the Denver Human Services Department voiced concerns about the potential exploitation and safety of the migrants. The city is reaching its 'breaking point', Denver Mayor Mike Johnston warned, due to the escalating migrant crisis.

Denver's Struggle Amid the Migrant Crisis

Despite Denver's welcoming stance, the city is grappling without sufficient federal assistance. Mayor Johnston's warning underscores the magnitude of the issue, as the city struggles to accommodate the influx of migrants. This predicament brings into focus the plight of the Venezuelan migrants, their determination to find work, and the challenges this brings to their new city.