VAT Group Reports Full-Year 2023 Results: Signs of Market Recovery Amid Challenges

VAT Group, a key player in the valves industry, has reported its full-year 2023 results, which, while falling short of the record levels achieved in 2022, are in sync with the outlook given for the year and reflect the trends observed in 2023. The Semiconductor business unit, a significant component of the Valves segment, experienced a downturn as the industry grappled with a more restrictive investment climate that persisted throughout the year.

Signs of Market Recovery

Despite the overall lull in the Semiconductor unit, a silver lining has emerged in the form of a sequential improvement in order intake over the last three quarters, suggesting a slow but steady market recovery. Similarly, the Advanced Industrials business unit displayed positive dynamics, particularly in the burgeoning energy transition sector, which bolsters the narrative of a potential market rebound.

Performance of the Global Service Segment

The Global Service segment, which offers spares, repairs, and consumables, was impacted by lower demand due to reduced utilization rates in semiconductor fabs. This segment’s performance mirrored the trends seen in the Semiconductor unit, despite a high installed base, indicating an industry-wide downturn.

Q4 Results and Future Outlook

For Q4 2023, VAT reported preliminary orders of CHF 237 million, marking a 5% decrease year-on-year but a substantial 44% surge from the previous quarter. This uptick suggests a rebound in the semiconductor investment cycle and is further reinforced by significant project wins in the Advanced Industrials unit. The Q4 net sales were approximately CHF 221 million, a 24% decrease from the same period the previous year, but a 6% rise from Q3 2023. The book-to-bill ratio for Q4 stood at 1.1, and the order book value at year-end was CHF 292 million. Overall, 2023 saw orders drop by 43% to CHF 692 million, and net sales fall by 23% to CHF 885 million. The EBITDA margin for the year was around 30.5%, with the second half of the year slightly higher at 32%. The preliminary free cash flow reached CHF 185 million. VAT will provide a detailed outlook for 2024 upon releasing the final full-year 2023 results on March 5, 2024.