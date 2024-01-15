Vaccinating Livestock: A New Frontier in Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions

With the looming threat of climate change, the world is constantly seeking innovative ways to cut down greenhouse gas emissions. One sector that significantly contributes to these emissions is livestock farming. However, recent research suggests that controlling livestock diseases through vaccination could help reduce these emissions drastically, thereby offering a new and promising avenue towards sustainable farming and food production.

Vaccination: A Key to Sustainable Farming

High mortality diseases like classical swine fever or avian influenza consume more resources and lead to higher emissions due to the need to raise additional livestock for maintaining food production. Research conducted by Jude Capper indicates that controlling avian influenza with vaccines could reduce emissions by 16% per kilogram of meat. Similarly, vaccination against porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome (PRRS) could prevent over 420,000 tonnes of emissions—tantamount to removing 230,000 cars from the road.

Impacts of Livestock Diseases on Emissions

It is well-known that livestock diseases affect food security, but lesser-known is their contribution to global greenhouse gas emissions. For instance, the elimination of foot-and-mouth disease could cut emissions by over 10% per kilogram of product. In low-income countries, smallholder farms are often less productive and more prone to disease, making them significant contributors to greenhouse gas emissions. However, vaccination can help control disease outbreaks, reduce the risk of global spread, and address the threat of antimicrobial resistance.

Economic and Health Implications of Disease Outbreaks

Disease outbreaks also have far-reaching economic implications, as seen by the African swine fever outbreak in China, which significantly affected global pork prices. Beyond the economic impact, improving animal health through vaccination also has the potential to improve human health, particularly in low-income countries. This aligns with sustainable food production, balancing environmental responsibility, economic viability, and social acceptability.

In the face of this knowledge, the broader goal of halving emissions by 2030, as challenged by the IPCC, seems more achievable. Control of livestock diseases through vaccination emerges as a key strategy in this regard. As the world continues to grapple with the realities of climate change, sustainable livestock farming could be a significant step forward in the quest for a healthier planet.