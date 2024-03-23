Uzbekistan's Poverty Rate Drops to 11%: Mirziyoyev Highlights Key Initiatives

During Uzbekistan's annual Navruz festival, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev revealed a significant reduction in the country's poverty rate, from 17% to 11% over the past two years. This achievement was attributed to comprehensive social and economic measures, including the provision of concessional loans and subsidies to citizens, as well as the allocation of land for cultivation.

Strategic Economic Interventions

Mirziyoyev highlighted the government's targeted approach to tackling poverty, which involved extending financial support to nearly 900,000 residents through concessional loans. More than 200,000 citizens benefited from subsidies, and nearly 700,000 households received 200,000 hectares of land for agricultural purposes. These initiatives have not only helped reduce poverty but also stimulated economic growth and self-sufficiency among the population.

Unlocking Potential

The Uzbek President pointed out the existence of 510,000 hectares of homesteads in the country as a significant resource yet to be fully utilized. This untapped potential represents a considerable opportunity for further reducing poverty and boosting economic development. Mirziyoyev's administration is likely to continue focusing on such resources to achieve sustainable growth and improve living standards.

Looking Ahead

This reduction in poverty rates in Uzbekistan marks a noteworthy achievement for Mirziyoyev's government, reflecting the effectiveness of its policies and the resilience of its people. As Uzbekistan continues to harness its resources and implement strategic initiatives, the country is poised for more robust economic growth and further improvements in the welfare of its citizens. The success story of Uzbekistan's fight against poverty serves as an inspiring model for other nations grappling with similar challenges.