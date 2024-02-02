Uzbekistan Witnesses Significant Decline in Poverty Levels

Uzbekistan has witnessed a significant decline in its poverty level, with the rate dropping to 11% by the close of 2023, signifying a consistent decrease over the preceding years. This substantial reduction implies that approximately 1 million individuals have been lifted out of poverty in the year 2023 alone. The data, gathered through surveys conducted by the Center for Economic Research and Reforms (CERR) and the Statistics Agency of Uzbekistan, has proven to be increasingly representative, with the number of surveyed households rising from 10,000 in 2021 to over 16,000 in 2023. The surveys were disseminated country-wide, ensuring a thorough evaluation of poverty levels.

A Decisive Shift in Income Structure

The decrease in poverty correlates with a rise in total income from various sources. Pensions and social benefits witnessed an average surge of 12%, while income from agriculture escalated by 6%. Interestingly, the structure of the population's income has undergone a transformation, with earnings from small businesses increasing 1.7 times within a year, portraying a vibrant alteration in the nation's economic activities.

Policy Measures and Decrease in Poverty

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev introduced a policy to raise minimum pensions and benefits which resulted in an increase of 9.3% in the Minimum Consumer Expenditure (MCE), the threshold used to determine the poverty line in Uzbekistan. As a result, pensions and benefits were elevated to the poverty line level, contributing to the decline in poverty.

Regional Highlights and Future Implications

The study pointed out that the most remarkable decrease in poverty was observed in the Syrdarya, Andijan, and Republic of Karakalpakstan regions. The ongoing assessment of poverty in Uzbekistan since 2020 has been an invaluable source of data on the living standards and quality of life of the Uzbek population. With the continuous decline in poverty rates, Uzbekistan looks forward to a future of economic prosperity and improved living standards for its citizens.